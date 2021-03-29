LUNGevity Welcomes Amy C. Moore, PhD, as Vice President of Global Engagement and Patient Partnerships

Dr. Moore will guide the organization's efforts to build and sustain resources for patient communities—including programs for KRAS, EGFR, ALK, rare mutations, and small cell lung cancer—while building relationships with patient groups and professional societies globally. Additionally, she will take the lead on some of LUNGevity's educational initiatives, including the organization's COVID-19 programming, and will be integral to LUNGevity's clinical trial transformation work. As an active member of the Science Team, she will also take the lead for state-based policy directives.

"We are thrilled to have Amy as part of our team," states Andrea Ferris, President and CEO of LUNGevity Foundation. "Throughout her stellar career, she has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and collaboration that will accelerate our drive to improve outcomes for all people diagnosed with lung cancer. We look forward to her contribution to the Foundation's programs and partnerships."

Before joining LUNGevity, Amy served at the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer as the Director of Science and Research, where she oversaw the foundation's portfolio of scientific programs. During her tenure, Moore facilitated new research initiatives and collaborations and also vetted new technologies and partnerships for GO2 Foundation's clinical trials research arm, the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute (ALCMI). She also served as primary liaison with oncogene-driven lung cancer patient groups.

As a trained virologist and cancer researcher with extensive experience in academia and over a decade in the nonprofit sector leading large research initiatives, Dr. Moore has published a number of peer-reviewed papers on a diverse range of topics from virology to cancer, including biomarker testing in NSCLC. She is also a recognized expert on issues at the intersection of COVID-19 and lung cancer and serves on a number of advisory boards.

Dr. Moore received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Furman University in Greenville, SC, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa and summa cum laude. Her PhD in Microbiology and Immunology was obtained from Wake Forest University School of Medicine, in Winston-Salem, NC. She was also an American Cancer Society-funded postdoctoral fellow at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she studied molecular mechanisms of acute leukemia development.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer through research, policy initiatives, education, support, and engagement for patients, survivors, and caregivers. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, provide information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

About Lung Cancer in the US





About 1 in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 235,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers.

Lung cancer takes more lives than the next three leading cancers (colorectal, breast, and prostate) combined.

Only 21% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically.

SOURCE LUNGevity Foundation

Related Links

lungevity.org

