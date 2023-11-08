Lungs at Work Announces New CEO

MCMURRAY, Pa., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lungs at Work is proud to announce James (Jim) E. Wood Jr. as Chief Executive Officer. An experienced business leader, Jim will succeed Lynda Glagola who has announced her retirement effective December 31, 2023, after 21 years of service.

James (Jim) E. Wood Jr, CEO of Lungs at Work

"As the founder of Lungs at Work, Lynda has been the heart and soul of the organization. Her vision and work ethic have built one of the most successful Black Lung Clinics in the United States. Under Lynda's leadership, the organization has served thousands of coal miners and their surviving spouses while assisting and securing federal black lung disability benefits. The board is very grateful for her unparalleled compassion and commitment to this work." said Cindy Cowie, Board Chair. "We welcome Jim to Lungs at Work as the new Chief Executive Officer. We are excited to see what his experience and leadership can bring to the organization for the future. His beginning focus will be on growth and outreach while ensuring the reputation for quality services received through the organization remains strong. We welcome Jim to the team and support his endeavors for success."

Jim, who originates from the Ohio Valley, has an extensive family lineage in both coal mining and steel manufacturing. His educational background focused on healthcare with an Associate degree of Applied Science in Respiratory Therapy Technology from Jefferson Community College. Furthering his education, Jim graduated from West Liberty University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Leadership and Administration and combined both concentrations into a Master of Business Administration degree with a focus on Healthcare Administration from Waynesburg University.

As a registered respiratory therapist, Jim brings more than 23 years of clinical and leadership experience to Lungs at Work. He has held leadership positions with local and national healthcare providers in acute care, long-term acute care, and long-term care settings with an emphasis on patient centered care, chronic disease management, and quality outcomes.

"I am excited to build on the organization's strong reputation by developing and implementing a strategic plan that will allow Lungs at Work to assist miners across Western Pennsylvania." said Jim. "Our clinical programming and legal relationships are unmatched, and we are positioned to continue to provide high quality services to miners and their dependents for years to come."

About Lungs at Work: Lungs at Work, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2002, is the only free-standing Black Lung Clinic in the United States. Located in McMurray, PA, they serve the coal mine-dense region of Western Pennsylvania where nearly every county has active or closed mines. They provide medical services, outreach and education, medical and benefit counseling, research, and lay advocacy to active, retired, disabled, and former coal miners and other individuals with occupational lung disease. More information about Lungs at Work can be found at www.lungsatworkpa.org

