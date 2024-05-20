Lunit Achieves Historic Milestone: 100 Peer-Reviewed Papers Published on Its AI Medical Imaging Suite

- From research to real-world impact: Lunit demonstrates Lunit INSIGHT's clinical safety, effectiveness, and efficiency in 100 papers

SEOUL, South Korea, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced a groundbreaking achievement in the field of medical AI research: the publication of 100 peer-reviewed papers in SCI journals featuring its Lunit INSIGHT suite as of April 2024. This count strictly includes full research articles, explicitly excluding abstracts and posters.

Cumulative growth of peer-reviewed papers featuring the Lunit INSIGHT suite

This collection of 100 papers showcases Lunit's pioneering research, which has been featured in prestigious journals such as The Lancet Digital Health, JAMA Oncology, and Radiology. These studies not only bolster Lunit's standing as a leader in AI-powered cancer diagnostics but also provide substantial clinical evidence affirming the safety, effectiveness, efficiency, and reliability of Lunit INSIGHT products.

Since its first publication in 2018, Lunit has advanced the frontier of medical AI with 55 papers addressing lung abnormalities - primarily lung nodules - through its Lunit INSIGHT CXR and 45 on breast cancer with Lunit INSIGHT MMG and Lunit INSIGHT DBT. These publications have set industry benchmarks and highlighted AI's potential to stand in for traditional methods of medical image analysis utilizing AI.

One of Lunit's groundbreaking studies, published in The Lancet Digital Health , showcased the potential of AI to replace one human reader in breast cancer screening, a discovery that could revolutionize current screening practice. The positive results of this study have led to the real-world implementation at Capio S:t Göran Hospital in Sweden, where Lunit INSIGHT MMG has effectively replaced one of the two human readers typically required for breast cancer screening. This implementation at Sweden's largest private hospital is a significant step in addressing Europe's ongoing radiologist shortage and enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of cancer screening.

Another highlight in the series is a study published in Radiology . Conducted by Radboud University Medical Center in The Netherlands, the study presents a head-to-head validation of multiple commercial AI products for lung nodule detection on chest radiographs. Lunit INSIGHT CXR achieved the highest AUC (Area Under the Curve) of 0.93, surpassing human readers and other leading AI vendors. This exceptional performance underscores Lunit INSIGHT CXR's precision in identifying lung nodules, further enhancing its clinical utility, especially in healthcare resource-deprived settings.

"Lunit's rapid publication rate, with 100 papers in just six years, is more than an academic milestone; it is the foundation of our mission to conquer cancer through AI. Our research output, unmatched in the medical AI field, continues to set new standards and paves the way for advancements," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "We have collaborated with top-tier global institutions, such as the Massachusetts General Hospital, NHS Trust, and Karolinska Institute, and have been instrumental in shaping the understanding and utilization of AI in medical imaging. We are grateful to our global network of esteemed researchers, clinicians, and partners who have been integral to our journey."

Lunit's achievement reflects a comprehensive journey, beginning with the development of an AI-powered solution for lung abnormality detection and extending through multicenter studies aimed at improving breast cancer screening protocols. These efforts have illustrated the practical impact and versatility of AI applications in various medical settings, including its successful integration into Europe's double-reading breast cancer screening systems. Looking to the future, Lunit remains committed to pioneering further innovations through research, enhancing patient outcomes, and empowering healthcare providers with the tools to detect cancer more accurately, quickly, and effectively, continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

As of April 2024, Lunit has reached a total of 125 published papers in SCI journals. This includes 100 papers on AI medical imaging with the Lunit INSIGHT suite and an additional 25 papers featuring the Lunit SCOPE suite, which are AI solutions aimed at precision oncology for optimized cancer treatment.

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit is a deep learning-based medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. We are committed to harnessing AI to ensure accurate diagnosis and optimal treatment for each cancer patient using AI-powered medical image analytics and AI biomarkers.

As a medical AI company grounded on clinical evidence, our findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals, such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and global conferences, including ASCO and RSNA.

After receiving FDA clearance and the CE Mark, our flagship Lunit INSIGHT suite is clinically used in approximately 3,000+ hospitals and medical institutions across 40+ countries. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices and representatives worldwide. For more information, please visit lunit.io .

