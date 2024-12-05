Lunit and Volpara Unveiled Unified Ecosystem at RSNA 2024 to Transform Global Cancer Care

Lunit and Volpara revealed a unified Ecosystem at RSNA 2024, featuring AI-powered cancer risk prediction, autonomous report generation, and innovations to transform global cancer care

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's RSNA 2024 Annual Meeting, Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, and Volpara Health, a Lunit company and a global leader in mammography AI for the early detection of cancer, announced their unified vision, focusing on a comprehensive Ecosystem for early cancer detection, cancer risk prediction, and autonomous AI for enhanced clinical workflows.

A Growing Ecosystem for Cancer Detection and Care

A Lunit representative demonstrates the Autonomous Chest X-Ray Report Generation prototype to booth visitors at RSNA 2024, showcasing how AI-driven automation is transforming diagnostic workflows. (Courtesy of Lunit) Lunit Booth at RSNA 2024

At the core of Lunit and Volpara's unified strategy is a comprehensive Ecosystem designed to support clinicians and improve patient outcomes across the entire cancer journey. The Ecosystem delivers actionable insights that enhance care quality and efficiency by integrating AI-driven technologies for lesion detection, workflow optimization, and patient engagement, with decision-making insight through risk prediction and mammography quality control. Powered by world-class AI, including physics-based algorithms and access to over 130 million images for research and development, the Ecosystem drives accurate, efficient, and scalable solutions for cancer detection.

Focusing on customer obsession, the Ecosystem also provides dedicated support, professional services, and fosters an exclusive online community to ensure clinical success and operational excellence. Additionally, future multipliers like autonomous AI, intelligent report generation, and image-based risk evaluation are set to redefine the standards of cancer care globally.

Lunit INSIGHT Risk and Volpara Risk Pathways: Transforming Risk Assessment

As part of their collaboration, Lunit and Volpara presented a powerful combination of Lunit INSIGHT Risk and Volpara Risk Pathways, offering a comprehensive approach to breast cancer risk management.

Lunit INSIGHT Risk uses AI-driven imaging data to predict breast cancer risk within 1-5 years, providing actionable insights based on mammography images.

Volpara Risk Pathways incorporates clinical and lifestyle data to deliver broader, personalized risk assessments.

Together, these solutions enable clinicians to create tailored care plans, enhance early detection strategies, and ensure equitable care for diverse patient populations.

Expanding AI Innovation: Autonomous Chest X-Ray Report Generation

At RSNA 2024, Lunit also introduced its Autonomous AI Chest X-ray Report Generation prototype, showcasing its potential to revolutionize diagnostic workflows. Using advanced foundation models, the system automates chest X-ray interpretations and generates structured reports. By analyzing and categorizing findings based on severity, measurement, and location, the tool ensures precision and standardization in reporting.

This innovation significantly reduces radiologist workloads, especially in high-volume clinical environments, while improving diagnostic efficiency. By automating time-consuming processes, it enables radiologists to focus on complex and critical cases, ensuring timely and accurate patient care.

As an additional feature, the tool includes voice recognition capabilities, allowing radiologists to make edits and finalize reports seamlessly, further enhancing workflow flexibility and usability.

Driving Global Market Expansion

The collaboration between Lunit and Volpara underscores their shared commitment to conquering cancer together and leading the global fight against cancer. Together, they aim to expand their presence in key markets by leveraging the Ecosystem, advanced AI solutions like Lunit INSIGHT Risk, and innovative tools such as autonomous report generation.

"This year's RSNA marks an important milestone in our collaboration with Volpara," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "By integrating our complementary technologies, we are transforming the way clinicians detect cancer, predict risk, and manage workflows. This Ecosystem is more than a set of tools. It's a global solution designed to empower healthcare providers, reduce disparities, and ultimately save more lives; the next frontier in cancer care."

"Our partnership with Lunit has allowed us to combine decades of expertise in AI and personalized care to create a truly unified Ecosystem," said Teri Thomas, CEO of Volpara Health and CBO of Lunit Cancer Screening Group. "Together, as part of the same family, we're addressing some of the most pressing challenges in cancer care—from empowering clinicians with actionable insights to improving outcomes for patients around the world. We're proud to showcase the tangible impact of this integration, which is already shaping the future of global cancer detection and care."

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ) is a medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. We harness AI-powered medical image analytics and AI biomarkers to ensure accurate diagnosis and optimal treatment for each cancer patient. The FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite for cancer screening serves over 4,500 hospitals and medical institutions across 55+ countries.

Lunit clinical studies have been published in top journals, including the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and presented at global conferences such as ASCO and RSNA. In 2024, Lunit acquired Volpara Health Technologies, setting the stage for unparalleled synergy and accuracy, particularly in breast health and screening technologies. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with a network of offices worldwide, Lunit leads the global fight against cancer. Discover more at lunit.io .

About Volpara Health

Volpara Health is on a mission to save families from cancer with AI-powered software that helps healthcare providers better understand cancer risk, guide personalized care decisions, and recommend additional imaging and interventions. Used in over 3,500 facilities by more than 9,500 technologists worldwide. Volpara's software impacts nearly 18M patients, supports over 3.6M annual cancer risk assessments, and integrates seamlessly with electronic health records and imaging systems. Volpara helps radiologists quantify dense breast tissue with precision and technologists produce mammograms with optimal positioning, compression, and dose. Volpara software also streamlines operations to ease compliance and accreditation. Volpara, a Lunit company, is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand, and has an office in Seattle. Volpara is the trusted partner of leading healthcare institutions globally. For more information, visit www.volparahealth.com .

