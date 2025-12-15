Lunit Announces Collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to Advance AI-Driven Biomarker Discovery and Translational Oncology Research

Collaboration to leverage Lunit SCOPE IO ® and SCOPE universal IHC® (uIHC) digital pathology products in two Daiichi Sankyo oncology research and development programs

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130), a leading provider of AI for cancer diagnostics and precision oncology, today announced a collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) that aims to accelerate biomarker discovery and optimize translational research by integrating multiple AI-powered Lunit SCOPE digital pathology products across two oncology pipeline programs.

Daiichi Sankyo will apply various Lunit SCOPE solutions, including SCOPE uIHC for quantitative IHC analysis and SCOPE IO for immune phenotyping and spatial analysis, to explore novel biomarkers and to potentially enrich clinical trials or to potentially support precision patient stratification for select oncology pipeline programs.

"Lunit SCOPE was built to unlock hidden insights from pathology slides - quantifying the tumor microenvironment, predicting molecular profiles and generating data-rich features to inform trial design," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "SCOPE uIHC is now enabling the next generation of IHC-based biomarkers. By working with Daiichi Sankyo, we are embedding these capabilities into translational and clinical research, enabling faster biomarker discovery and more precise patient stratification. Ultimately, this means more efficient trials and better outcomes, where each patient has a greater chance of receiving the therapy that works best for them."

The work will include exploratory research projects and analyses across two oncology assets across multiple types of cancer, with the potential to inform future trial designs, biomarker strategies and clinical development plans.

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit (KRX: 328130) is a global leader on a mission to conquer cancer through AI. Our clinically validated solutions span medical imaging, breast health, and biomarker analysis—empowering earlier detection, smarter treatment decisions, and more precise outcomes across the cancer care continuum.

Lunit offers a comprehensive suite spanning risk prediction and early detection to precision oncology. Our FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite and breast health solutions support cancer screening in thousands of medical institutions worldwide, while the Lunit SCOPE platform is used in research partnership with global pharma and laboratory leaders for biomarker research, and companion diagnostic development.

Trusted by over 10,000 sites in more than 65 countries, Lunit combines deep medical expertise with continuously evolving datasets to deliver measurable impact—for patients, clinicians, and researchers alike. Headquartered in Seoul with global offices, Lunit is driving the worldwide fight against cancer. Learn more at lunit.io/en.

