Lunit Backs the Potential of Tertiary Lymphoid Structures Analysis as an Emerging Biomarker for Lung Cancer Treatment - to be presented at WCLC 2023

News provided by

Lunit

21 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

- A collaborative study demonstrates that AI analysis of Tertiary Lymphoid Structures (TLS) in tumors can predict treatment response in non-small cell lung cancer patients

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced the presentation of a groundbreaking study at the 2023 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC 2023), to be held in Singapore on September 9-12.

Co-led by Lunit, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, and Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center, the study explores the use of Lunit SCOPE IO - an AI-powered H&E analyzer which identifies Tertiary Lymphoid Structures (TLS) within the tumor microenvironment (TME) - to forecast immunotherapy treatment outcomes in lung cancer. The study builds on recent academic findings that the presence of TLS can serve as a predictive marker for the effectiveness of immuno-oncology treatment.

A total of 85 patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who received immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) were analyzed for the study. According to the study, the utilization of Lunit SCOPE IO for TLS evaluation yielded clinically significant correlations with patients' overall survival (OS). 25 patients with detected TLS had notably prolonged overall survival compared to 60 patients without TLS. This correlation remained consistent irrespective of PD-L1 expression, a known biomarker for treatment response in NSCLC patients.

These findings underscore the potential of AI-based TLS analysis as a biomarker for predicting treatment response in NSCLC patients.

"Through rigorous collaboration and cutting-edge technology, our study illuminates a promising path toward better predicting lung cancer treatment outcomes. The potential of TLS analysis via Lunit SCOPE IO in predicting immunotherapy response represents a meaningful step forward in better understanding cancer biology, and making AI analysis of the TME an actionable part of cancer care," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit.

Lunit SCOPE IO was developed with a dataset of thousands of Hematoxylin and Eosin (H&E) stained whole-slide images derived from 18 different types of cancer from patients around the world. 

About Lunit

Lunit is a deep learning-based medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. Our focus is on developing AI solutions for precision diagnostics and therapeutics, ensuring the right diagnosis, and treatment, at the right cost for each patient. Lunit is devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and AI-based biomarkers via cutting-edge technology.

Founded in 2013, Lunit has been acknowledged around the world for its advanced, state-of-the-art technology and its application in medical images. Its technology has been recognized at international AI competitions, surpassing giants like Google, IBM, and Microsoft. As a medical AI company grounded on clinical evidence, the company's findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals, such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and JAMA Network Open, and global conferences, including ASCO and AACR.

After receiving FDA clearance and the CE Mark, our flagship Lunit INSIGHT suite is clinically used in approximately 2,500 hospitals and medical institutions across 40+ countries. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices and representatives worldwide. For more information, please visit lunit.io

About Lunit SCOPE

Lunit SCOPE is a suite of AI-powered software that analyzes tissue slide images for digital pathology and AI biomarker development, aiming to optimize workflow and facilitate more accurate and predictive clinical data for clinicians and researchers.

Lunit SCOPE platform offers multiple AI-powered tissue analysis products and assays that can streamline digital pathology workflow and diagnostics and enhance the drug development process.

Lunit SCOPE IO analyzes the tumor microenvironment (TME) based on H&E analysis and provides AI-based predictive clinical outcome information. In addition, AI-driven Immunohistochemistry (IHC) slide analysis services are offered, through products such as Lunit SCOPE PD-L1, Lunit SCOPE HER2, Lunit SCOPE ER/PR, and others.

