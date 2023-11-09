Lunit Expands Reach of its AI-Powered Chest Screening Solution to Global Military Health Institutions

  • Lunit delivered Lunit INSIGHT CXR to the military hospital in the Phillippines, Korea, and soon to Uzbekistan

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, has announced the successful supply of its AI-powered chest screening solution, Lunit INSIGHT CXR, to several key institutions in the Philippines and South Korea military.

Lunit's AI-powered chest X-ray analysis solution, Lunit INSIGHT CXR
In the Philippines, Lunit INSIGHT CXR has been deployed at the Victoriano Luna Medical Center, Manila. The Victoriano Luna Medical Center is a key support unit of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). Its primary responsibility is to deliver medical care to both military personnel and civilian staff of the AFP. The solution will be integrated into mobile X-ray devices to detect the 10 most common chest abnormalities, including lung cancer, tuberculosis, and pneumonia.

In a significant move to enhance healthcare infrastructure on military warships, Lunit has also supplied its INSIGHT CXR to the Korean Somali Sea Escort Task Group's destroyer ROKS Yangmanchun (DDH 973), currently operating in the Gulf of Aden. Typically, military warships have a constrained healthcare infrastructure with limited opportunities for professional medical examinations. However, the introduction of Lunit INSIGHT CXR is anticipated to substantially improve this situation, offering a crucial enhancement to the medical facilities available on board.

Furthermore, Lunit has announced plans to bring Lunit INSIGHT CXR to a military hospital in Uzbekistan by the end of this year.

"Lunit has successfully demonstrated the effectiveness of Lunit INSIGHT CXR in military settings. This was achieved by training our AI software with data specifically tailored for military use and implementing it in Korean key military health institutions," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "The military is a unique environment where health is crucial, and the risk of infections is high, yet access to professional healthcare is often limited. Our goal with our AI-powered chest screening solutions is to address this challenge on a global scale, as part of our journey to conquer cancer through AI."

About Lunit
Lunit is a deep learning-based medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. Our focus is on developing AI solutions for precision diagnostics and therapeutics, ensuring the right diagnosis, and treatment, at the right cost for each patient. Lunit is devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and AI-based biomarkers via cutting-edge technology.

Founded in 2013, Lunit has been acknowledged around the world for its advanced, state-of-the-art technology and its application in medical images. As a medical AI company grounded on clinical evidence, the company's findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals, such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and global conferences, including ASCO and RSNA.

After receiving FDA clearance and the CE Mark, our flagship Lunit INSIGHT suite is clinically used in approximately 2,000+ hospitals and medical institutions across 40+ countries. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices and representatives worldwide. For more information, please visit lunit.io

