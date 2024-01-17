Lunit INSIGHT CXR Excels in Lung Nodule Detection - Exceptional Performance in Head-to-Head Study published in Radiology

- Lunit's AI-powered chest X-ray analysis solution shows highest AUC of 0.93 in a recent multi-center, multi-use case, multi-vendor lung nodule detection study

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced an outstanding performance of its flagship product, Lunit INSIGHT CXR, revealed in a recent groundbreaking study published in the prestigious journal 'Radiology' , published by RSNA, with an impact factor of 19.7.

The study led by a research team from Radboud University Medical Center in The Netherlands, conducted a head-to-head validation of multiple commercial AI products from leading vendors (Project AIR), establishing Lunit INSIGHT CXR as the undisputed leader in the detection of lung nodules in chest X-rays.

Study Highlights:

Lunit INSIGHT CXR achieved the highest AUC (Area Under the Curve) of 0.93 in lung nodule detection, surpassing all other AI vendors and human readers (Mean AUC 0.81).

Lunit INSIGHT CXR achieved the highest AUC for all categories of nodule conspicuity and size (diameter).

The sensitivity of Lunit INSIGHT CXR reached 89%, outperforming all other AI algorithms, while maintaining specificity comparable to human readers at 80%.

Study Details:

The study used radiographs from 386 patients, including 144 who had at least one nodule according to the reference standard CT image and were therefore considered true positive nodule cases; the remaining 242 were considered controls.

17 human readers, consisting of radiologists and radiology residents with varying experience levels, participated in the study. The mean AUC for human readers stood at 0.81, with a mean sensitivity of 71% and mean specificity of 80%.

Through the evaluation of seven commercially available CE-marked lung nodule detection algorithms on chest radiographs, Lunit INSIGHT CXR emerged as the benchmark for excellence in standalone lung nodule detection, with the highest AUC and sensitivity, and a comparable specificity to human readers.

"This is the first-ever study that provides third-party validation for the performance of Lunit INSIGHT CXR. As Lunit INSIGHT MMG proved its efficacy compared to other products in a third-party validation published in the 'JAMA Oncology' in 2020 , Lunit has once again demonstrated robust performance across all Lunit INSIGHT products," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "These results are a reflection of Lunit's continuous pursuit of technological advancement. This is not about competition but about progress and improvement. We are not just creating technology, but tools that can make a real difference in routine clinical practice. Our ultimate goal is to bring about positive, meaningful changes for patients and healthcare providers and institutions as we tackle this challenge head-on."

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit is a deep learning-based medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. We are committed to harnessing AI to ensure accurate diagnosis and optimal treatment for each cancer patient using AI-powered medical image analytics and AI biomarkers.

As a medical AI company grounded on clinical evidence, our findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals, such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and global conferences, including ASCO and RSNA.

After receiving FDA clearance and the CE Mark, our flagship Lunit INSIGHT suite is clinically used in approximately 3,000+ hospitals and medical institutions across 40+ countries. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices and representatives worldwide. For more information, please visit lunit.io .

