Lunit Joins as an Associate Partner with the World Economic Forum

Lunit

31 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

- Lunit joins as an Associate Partner of the World Economic Forum, propelling global expansion and collaboration in the realm of AI-driven cancer care

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, has expanded its collaboration with the World Economic Forum by joining as an Associate Partner of the forum.

This achievement marks one of the first instances in Asia and among medical AI companies worldwide, where a company has progressively elevated its collaboration with the forum from its initial status as a Technology Pioneer to an Associate Partner. 

Lunit's journey with the forum began in 2020 when it joined as a member of the Technology Pioneer community, earning recognition as one of the 100 leading global tech companies—the sole Korean company on the prestigious list of the year.

Building upon this foundation, in 2022, Lunit solidified its position as a key player in the global AI-driven healthcare landscape by becoming a member of the forum's Unicorn community. In this capacity, Lunit shared insights into the future of AI-driven global healthcare during the forum's events, including annual meetings in Davos, Switzerland and in Tianjin, China.

"As a global platform, the Forum is thrilled to welcome companies like Lunit in their mission to combat cancer through AI and promote the best possible healthcare, contributing to the well-being of individuals in societies and nations," said Dr. Shyam Bishen, Head of the Centre for Health & Healthcare at the World Economic Forum.

"The partnership extension, especially the unique access to a global platform at the highest level at forum meetings, strongly supports our commitment to advancing the landscape of the entire cycle of cancer care through AI-driven solutions," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "We are excited to harness the network to accelerate our expansion, make significant strides in combating one of the most formidable global health challenges - cancer -, and addressing inequities in healthcare access."

Lunit's dedication to forming global alliances aligns with its mission to combat cancer through AI solutions for precision diagnostics and treatment support. The flagship Lunit INSIGHT suite for early detection of chest and breast cancer is now operational in approximately 2,500+ hospitals and medical institutions across 40+ countries, marking significant progress in advancing the field of medical AI.

About Lunit

Lunit is a deep learning-based medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. Our focus is on developing AI solutions for precision diagnostics and therapeutics, ensuring the right diagnosis, and treatment, at the right cost for each patient. Lunit is devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and AI-based biomarkers via cutting-edge technology.

Founded in 2013, Lunit has been acknowledged around the world for its advanced, state-of-the-art technology and its application in medical images. As a medical AI company grounded on clinical evidence, the company's findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals, such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and JAMA Network Open, and global conferences, including ASCO and AACR.

After receiving FDA clearance and the CE Mark, our flagship Lunit INSIGHT suite is clinically used in approximately 2,500+ hospitals and medical institutions across 40+ countries. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices and representatives worldwide. For more information, please visit lunit.io

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial, and not tied to any special interests.

SOURCE Lunit

