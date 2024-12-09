Lunit Marks Go-Live in Groundbreaking National AI Cancer Screening Program in BreastScreen NSW

Lunit INSIGHT MMG integrated into the clinical workflow of Australia's BreastScreen New South Wales to assist in reading approximately 31,000 mammography exams annually

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced the Go-Live of its collaboration with BreastScreen New South Wales (BSNSW). Initiated as the world's first integration of AI technology into a national cancer screening program, the BSNSW project has been three years in the making and marks a transformative achievement in advancing early breast cancer detection in the state.

BSNSW, part of BreastScreen Australia, provides mammography screening services to over 370,000 women annually across New South Wales. With the successful Go-Live, Lunit INSIGHT MMG will initially assist in reading approximately 31,000 mammography exams per year, initially targeting women aged 50–59 undergoing their first round of screening.

Pioneering AI in National Cancer Screening

BSNSW's decision to integrate AI began three years ago, making it the first nationally overseen program to explore AI's potential in improving cancer detection and reducing radiologist workloads. This culmination follows a rigorous three-phase validation process , including the world's largest retrospective AI validation study, which analyzed 650,000 mammograms against ground-truth data from the Australian Cancer Registry.

"The BSNSW project has been a journey of innovation and collaboration, starting as the first initiative globally to explore AI's role in national cancer screening programs," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "The operational deployment of Lunit INSIGHT MMG is a transformative step that exemplifies how AI can enhance healthcare efficiency and precision. We are proud to see years of validation work translate into real-world impact, empowering radiologists and improving outcomes for thousands of women."

The integration of Lunit INSIGHT MMG as a second reader enhances early cancer detection and significantly alleviates radiologist workloads while futureproofing the BSNSW organization against increasing workforce shortages in the context of an aging population. These benefits are critical in addressing the global radiologist shortage while maintaining high standards in national screening programs.

"We want to make sure that with challenges around workforce that we can continue to serve the community as quickly and as efficiently as possible," said Ryan Park, NSW Health Minister.

While this rollout initially focuses on a specific cohort, the program anticipates broader use of AI as additional clinical data, including interval cancer outcomes, becomes available. Lunit INSIGHT MMG's integration into BSNSW's PACS infrastructure ensures scalability for future growth, including modalities like Lunit INSIGHT DBT, Lunit's AI-powered digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) analysis solution.

Laying the Foundation for Global Adoption

The BSNSW project's pioneering initiation as the world's first national-level AI deployment has set a benchmark for similar programs worldwide. Building on this momentum, Lunit INSIGHT MMG has been selected for Iceland's national breast screening program and is now participating in other national initiatives in Sweden, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. These milestones reflect Lunit's expanding role in transforming breast cancer screening on a global scale.

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ) is a medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. We harness AI-powered medical image analytics and AI biomarkers to ensure accurate diagnosis and optimal treatment for each cancer patient. The FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite for cancer screening serves over 4,500 hospitals and medical institutions across 55+ countries.

Lunit clinical studies have been published in top journals, including the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and presented at global conferences such as ASCO and RSNA. In 2024, Lunit acquired Volpara Health Technologies, setting the stage for unparalleled synergy and accuracy, particularly in breast health and screening technologies. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with a network of offices worldwide, Lunit leads the global fight against cancer. Discover more at lunit.io .

