Lunit to Implement AI-Powered Chest Screening Solution in Five Major Saudi Hospitals

-    Lunit brings Lunit INSIGHT CXR to five major Saudi hospitals, aiming to enhance early detection of common lung abnormalities and improve patient outcomes in line with the national health strategy

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced an expansion of its services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Under its recent contract, Lunit will deploy its AI solution, Lunit INSIGHT CXR, in five major hospitals across the Kingdom. Lunit INSIGHT CXR is designed to detect the ten most common lung abnormalities, including lung cancer, tuberculosis, and pneumonia.

The hospitals that will benefit from this collaboration include:

Key figures of the Saudi Arabian SME General Authority gathered at Lunit headquarters on Nov.7 (left to right) Bader Alkadi, General Manager of Events and Support Centers; Riyadh Alalshaikh, General Manager of Partnership; Saud Alsabhan, Vice Governor of Entrepreneurship; Sami Bin Ibrahim Al-Hussaini, head of Saudi Arabian SME General Authority; Anthony Paek, Chairman of Board at Lunit; Fahad Alrobaish, General Manager of Franchise Center; JaeMin Oh, VP of Business Development at Lunit
-    National Guard Hospital Riyadh (2151 beds, Riyadh)

-    King Abdulaziz Medical City (1501 beds, Riyadh)

-    Security Forces Hospital (900 beds, Riyadh)

-    Al Takhassusi Hospital (200 beds, part of Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group, Riyadh)

-    Al Moosa Specialist Hospital (460 beds, Al Mubarraz)

This partnership builds on Lunit's successful collaborations in Saudi Arabia, including its participation in the 'Saudi Vision 2030' Healthcare Sandbox with Seha Virtual Hospital and its partnership with Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group.

"Our ongoing collaborations with esteemed institutions such as Seha Virtual Hospital and Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group have already set a strong foundation for Lunit in Saudi Arabia, the largest medical market in the Gulf Cooperation Council. As we continue to forge new partnerships and strengthen existing ones, we are excited about the immense potential of the Middle East medical imaging market," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "This market is rapidly evolving, driven by the adoption of advanced technologies and a growing focus on improving patient outcomes. Our AI-powered solutions are well-positioned to contribute significantly to this transformation."

In a significant development, Lunit's partnership in the Middle East has received a substantial boost as Mr. Sami Bin Ibrahim Al-Hussaini, head of Saudi Arabian Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at), and H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), recently paid a visit to Lunit's headquarters. During their stay, discussions were held on various collaboration opportunities, and both dignitaries explored the future of medical AI with Lunit's AI solution. This visit underscores the growing interest and recognition of the potential of AI in healthcare across the region.

About Lunit

Lunit is a deep learning-based medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. Our focus is on developing AI solutions for precision diagnostics and therapeutics, ensuring the right diagnosis, and treatment, at the right cost for each patient. Lunit is devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and AI-based biomarkers via cutting-edge technology.

Founded in 2013, Lunit has been acknowledged around the world for its advanced, state-of-the-art technology and its application in medical images. As a medical AI company grounded on clinical evidence, the company's findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals, such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and global conferences, including ASCO and RSNA.

After receiving FDA clearance and the CE Mark, our flagship Lunit INSIGHT suite is clinically used in approximately 2,000+ hospitals and medical institutions across 40+ countries. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices and representatives worldwide. For more information, please visit lunit.io.

SOURCE Lunit

