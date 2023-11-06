Lunit to Present Seven AI-Powered Radiology Studies at RSNA 2023

Two oral presentations and five ePosters accepted by the RSNA: presenting AI advancements for chest radiograph reporting efficiency and breast cancer risk assessment

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, is set to unveil seven significant abstracts at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2023 Annual Meeting, taking place from November 26 to November 30 in Chicago.

The highlighted abstracts for RSNA 2023 include:

(from left to right) Lunit's AI-powered chest X-ray analysis solution 'Lunit INSIGHT CXR' and AI-powered mammography analysis solution 'Lunit INSIGHT MMG'

an oral presentation; Lunit's AI model redefines the efficiency of chest radiograph reporting by combining new and existing AI algorithms to filter normal chest radiographs and act as a safety net to reduce radiologists' workload.

an oral presentation; in collaboration with a Swedish research group, the accuracy and robustness metrics of Lunit INSIGHT MMG were assessed in comparison to radiologists.

an ePoster; Lunit's novel, predictive AI model goes beyond traditional mammographic density by investigating mammographic parenchymal patterns and longitudinal changes as predictive markers for breast cancer risk.

an ePoster; comparison of the diagnostic accuracy of radiologists with and without Lunit's AI-powered breast cancer screening solution.

an ePoster; assessment of the value of supplemental breast ultrasound and Lunit's AI in screening mammography for women with dense breasts.

an ePoster; assessment of the false-negative results of Lunit's AI-based CADe/x in mammograms for invasive breast cancers, considering molecular subtypes.

"Lunit is consistently backing the effectiveness of the Lunit INSIGHT suite by participating in RSNA and unveiling a spectrum of innovative research results each year at RSNA since 2016. We remain dedicated to enhancing our solutions, steering the field towards a new era of chest and breast cancer screening," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit.

Beyond abstract presentations, Lunit will further showcase its AI solutions onsite by setting up a dedicated booth (#4165) at the AI Showcase section. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how Lunit's AI solutions are contributing to more than 2000 medical institutions worldwide and addressing the most significant global health challenges.

About Lunit

Lunit is a deep learning-based medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. Our focus is on developing AI solutions for precision diagnostics and therapeutics, ensuring the right diagnosis, and treatment, at the right cost for each patient. Lunit is devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and AI-based biomarkers via cutting-edge technology.

Founded in 2013, Lunit has been acknowledged around the world for its advanced, state-of-the-art technology and its application in medical images. As a medical AI company grounded on clinical evidence, the company's findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals, such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and global conferences, including ASCO and RSNA.

After receiving FDA clearance and the CE Mark, our flagship Lunit INSIGHT suite is clinically used in approximately 2,000+ hospitals and medical institutions across 40+ countries. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices and representatives worldwide. For more information, please visit lunit.io

