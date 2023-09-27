Lunit to Reveal 6 Abstracts at the SITC 2023 Annual Meeting

- Lunit's 6 posters unveil new tumor microenvironment insights and the predictive power of Lunit SCOPE across diverse cancer types at SITC 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced the presentation of 6 abstracts featuring its Lunit SCOPE suite at the upcoming SITC 2023 (Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2023) Annual Meeting, scheduled to take place from November 1 to November 5, in San Diego, California.

Lunit AI-powered TIL analyzer, Lunit SCOPE IO

This year's posters span a spectrum of research, from predicting treatment outcomes in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to examining immune responses in breast cancer subtypes, utilizing the Lunit SCOPE suite.

The highlighted abstracts for SITC 2023 include:

By analyzing the tumor microenvironment (TME) with Lunit SCOPE IO, one study explores the treatment response of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with EGFR mutations to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) after acquiring resistance to EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI).

Lunit investigates the distribution of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) subtypes and their association with driver mutations, shedding light on the complexities of TNBC treatment response.

Lunit delves into the relationship between methylation and cancer immunogenicity across multiple cancer types.

A study examines the influence of tumor fragmentation index (TFI) and fibroblast infiltration on inflammatory cytokines, and lymphocyte maturation in the tumor microenvironment across various carcinoma cancer types.

Lunit introduces an innovative approach to assess immune phenotype (IP) in tumor tissue using AI-powered analysis of PD-L1 IHC whole-slide images.

An additional presentation provides updated safety and efficacy results for a novel PD-1 (programmed cell death 1) agent, assessed by Lunit SCOPE IO.

"We are truly excited to showcase the capabilities of Lunit SCOPE products in assessing pathology data, improving our ability to identify responsive patients and understand cancer biology," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "These study results promise to advance our understanding of the tumor microenvironment, paving the way for increasingly tailored and more effective cancer therapies."

About Lunit

Lunit is a deep learning-based medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. Our focus is on developing AI solutions for precision diagnostics and therapeutics, ensuring the right diagnosis, and treatment, at the right cost for each patient. Lunit is devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and AI-based biomarkers via cutting-edge technology.

Founded in 2013, Lunit has been acknowledged around the world for its advanced, state-of-the-art technology and its application in medical images. As a medical AI company grounded on clinical evidence, the company's findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals, such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and JAMA Network Open, and global conferences, including ASCO and AACR.

After receiving FDA clearance and the CE Mark, our flagship Lunit INSIGHT suite is clinically used in approximately 2,000+ hospitals and medical institutions across 40+ countries. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices and representatives worldwide. For more information, please visit lunit.io

About Lunit SCOPE

Lunit SCOPE is a suite of AI-powered software that analyzes tissue slide images for digital pathology and AI biomarker development, aiming to optimize workflow and facilitate more accurate and predictive clinical data for clinicians and researchers.

Lunit SCOPE platform offers multiple AI-powered tissue analysis products and assays that can streamline digital pathology workflow and diagnostics and enhance the drug development process.

Lunit SCOPE IO analyzes the tumor microenvironment (TME) based on H&E analysis and provides AI-based predictive clinical outcome information. In addition, AI-driven Immunohistochemistry (IHC) slide analysis services are offered, through products such as Lunit SCOPE PD-L1, Lunit SCOPE HER2, Lunit SCOPE ER/PR, and others.

