Lunit to Showcase Research Contributions at RSNA 2024 with Record-Breaking 20 Abstracts

Twenty studies validate AI performance across diverse populations and clinical settings, including award-winning research in emergency radiology

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced its participation in the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2024 Annual Meeting, presenting a record-breaking 20 abstracts. As RSNA 2024 highlights the transformative role of AI in radiology, Lunit's groundbreaking research and solutions emphasize how AI can address critical challenges in healthcare, from improving diagnostic accuracy to enhancing clinician efficiency.

Among Lunit's studies, two groundbreaking research presentations stand out:

1. Enhancing Breast Cancer Detection Across Diverse Populations

Presented by Dr. Hari Trivedi from Emory University, the study focuses on Lunit INSIGHT DBT, an AI-powered solution for breast cancer detection using digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) images. Conducted on a large, racially heterogeneous screening population from Emory University (137,460 cases from 2013-2020), the research demonstrated Lunit AI's consistent performance across various subgroups, including race, ethnicity, age, and breast density.

Key findings include:

Robust overall AUC of 0.920

High sensitivity (84.5%) and specificity (83.8%)

Consistent performance across lesion types, from calcifications to architectural distortions

Demonstrated the reliability and potential of Lunit INSIGHT DBT to address disparities in breast cancer detection, underscoring its capability to serve as a robust tool for diverse patient populations globally

2. Empowering Clinicians Through AI-Assisted Chest X-Ray Interpretation

Presented by Dr. Ruchir Shah from Oxford University Hospitals and awarded the Trainee Research Prize - Resident, this study evaluated the impact of Lunit INSIGHT CXR, an AI-powered solution for chest X-ray interpretation, on clinician performance in emergency and inpatient care settings.

The study involved 30 clinicians from various specialties and experience levels, who interpreted 500 chest X-rays with and without AI assistance on the RAIQC platform.

Notable results include:

AI demonstrated superior standalone performance with AUCs of 0.83-0.99 across 10 pathologies, with exceptional accuracy (AUC>0.9) in 8 pathologies

Significant improvement in clinicians' accuracy in 8 out of 10 pathologies with AI assistance, including pulmonary nodules, pleural effusion, and fibrosis

Marked greatest improvement in fibrosis detection with a delta AUC of 0.193

Underscored Lunit INSIGHT CXR's potential to empower clinicians in making accurate and timely decisions, improving both efficiency and patient outcomes in high-pressure clinical environments, addressing growing diagnostic demands in hospitals worldwide

"RSNA 2024's focus on AI in radiology aligns seamlessly with Lunit's mission to conquer cancer through AI," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "The studies we're presenting this year exemplify how our AI solutions address real-world challenges—ensuring diagnostic equity in breast cancer detection and empowering clinicians with improved accuracy for critical chest X-ray findings. These innovations are about reshaping the standard of care for diverse patient populations globally. We are honored to contribute to this year's discussion on AI's role in radiology and look forward to sharing how Lunit is driving meaningful impact in the field."

The RSNA 2024 Annual Meeting will take place in Chicago, Illinois, from December 1-6, 2024. For more information, visit Lunit's booth #4929 in the AI Showcase.

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ) is a medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. We harness AI-powered medical image analytics and AI biomarkers to ensure accurate diagnosis and optimal treatment for each cancer patient. The FDA-cleared Lunit INSIGHT suite for cancer screening serves over 4,500 hospitals and medical institutions across 55+ countries.

Lunit clinical studies have been published in top journals, including the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and presented at global conferences such as ASCO and RSNA. In 2024, Lunit acquired Volpara Health Technologies, setting the stage for unparalleled synergy and accuracy, particularly in breast health and screening technologies. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with a network of offices worldwide, Lunit leads the global fight against cancer. Discover more at lunit.io.

