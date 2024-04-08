Lunit's AI Demonstrates Up to 70% Workload Reduction and Enhanced Accuracy in Breast Cancer Screening: Study in European Radiology Reveals

- Employing Lunit INSIGHT MMG, a Turkish study showcases 70% efficiency improvements, advancements in early cancer detection, and interval cancer detection in mammography

SEOUL, South Korea, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced the publication of a new study, highlighting the effectiveness of Lunit INSIGHT MMG in significantly reducing radiologists' workload while enhancing cancer detection rates.

Conducted in collaboration with researchers from Acibadem Mehmet Ali Aydinlar University, Marmara University, Namik Kemal University, and Istanbul University, Türkiye, the study result was recently published in European Radiology, the flagship journal of the European Society of Radiology (ESR).

This comprehensive study encompassed over 22,621 mammograms from 8,825 women over a decade. Utilizing Lunit INSIGHT MMG, Lunit's AI-powered solution for breast cancer detection, the research aimed to assess its proficiency in early cancer detection within a breast cancer screening program.

A pivotal finding of the study is Lunit INSIGHT MMG's potential to reduce workload by nearly 70% through a hybrid workflow scenario that categorizes mammograms into immediate review, further evaluation, or no action needed based on AI-assessed risk scores, alongside a 30.5% boost in cancer detection accuracy. This indicates a substantial step forward in improving the efficiency of breast cancer screening programs, potentially enabling broader screening coverage and reducing the burden on healthcare systems.

The study further revealed that the AI system identified 51.72% of interval cancers, and 50% of missed cancers. Additionally, the study illustrated that using Lunit INSIGHT MMG as a second reader could potentially expedite the diagnosis by an average of nearly 30 months, compared to traditional screening methods.

"This study not only reaffirms Lunit INSIGHT MMG's efficacy in detecting breast cancer early but also illuminates its impact on operational efficiency and economic value within healthcare systems," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "For years, most of the conversation around AI in medical diagnostics has centered on its medical efficacy. However, this research showcases how AI can streamline workflows, reduce the radiological burden, and potentially offer significant cost and time savings. As we move forward, our focus will be on harnessing these dual benefits of AI - enhancing medical outcomes while also driving economic efficiency. We'll expand our research and development efforts to further integrate AI in ways that not only maximize the quality of care but also the sustainability of healthcare systems."

Founded in 2013, Lunit is a deep learning-based medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. We are committed to harnessing AI to ensure accurate diagnosis and optimal treatment for each cancer patient using AI-powered medical image analytics and AI biomarkers.

As a medical AI company grounded on clinical evidence, our findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals, such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and global conferences, including ASCO and RSNA.

After receiving FDA clearance and the CE Mark, our flagship Lunit INSIGHT suite is clinically used in approximately 3,000+ hospitals and medical institutions across 40+ countries. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices and representatives worldwide. For more information, please visit lunit.io.

