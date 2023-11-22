Lunit's AI-Powered Mammography Analysis Solution Proves Comparable to Radiologists in Breast Cancer Detection - published in European Radiology

News provided by

Lunit

22 Nov, 2023, 09:07 ET

- A large population-based retrospective study in Denmark validates that Lunit INSIGHT MMG's accuracy is on par with that of radiologists in detecting breast cancer

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced that in a study recently published in European Radiology, Lunit's AI-powered mammography analysis solution, Lunit INSIGHT MMG, has been validated for its effectiveness in standalone breast cancer detection. The study, led by Dr. Johanne Kühl and Dr. Mohammad Talal Elhakim at the University of Southern Denmark, compared the AI system's performance to that of first-reading breast radiologists across an entire screening population.

Continue Reading
Lunit's AI-powered mammography analysis solution, Lunit INSIGHT MMG
Lunit's AI-powered mammography analysis solution, Lunit INSIGHT MMG

The research encompassed mammography screenings performed between August 4, 2014, and August 15, 2018, in the Region of Southern Denmark. It involved 249,402 screenings (149,495 women), and a total of 2,033 breast cancers. Screenings were assessed as normal or abnormal by breast radiologists through double-reading with arbitration.

The study's key findings revealed that when Lunit INSIGHT MMG's cut-off score was matched at the first reader mean specificity (capacity of correctly identifying cancer-free exams), it exhibited no statistically significant difference in overall accuracy compared to that of radiologists. However, when the AI threshold was matched at the first reader mean sensitivity (capacity of correctly diagnosing cancer), it showed lower specificity (97.5% vs. 97.7%) and positive predictive value (17.5% vs. 18.7%) and a higher recall rate (3.0% vs. 2.8%) than first readers.

The study findings suggest that with an appropriate cut-off score, Lunit INSIGHT MMG could feasibly replace first readers in a mammography double-reading setting. The cancers detected by AI but missed by radiologists suggest that integrating AI to support double-reading within screening could lead to an increase in the overall number of detected cancers. Importantly, the clinicopathological characteristics of the detected cancers would not change significantly with the implementation of AI.

"Following our first prospective study in Sweden, where Lunit INSIGHT MMG demonstrated its capability to replace one human reader in Europe's double-reading setting—a role it currently fulfills at the Capio S:t Göran Hospital—we are excited to observe the outcomes of this recently published study, further confirming the effectiveness of Lunit INSIGHT MMG in standalone breast cancer detection," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "This research highlights the potential for our AI solution to significantly enhance mammography screenings. It not only offers a promising avenue to improve cancer detection rates but also provides valuable support to radiologists by alleviating their workloads. Ultimately, Lunit INSIGHT MMG has the potential to become an essential tool for both hospitals and patients."

About Lunit

Founded in 2013, Lunit is a deep learning-based medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. We are committed to harnessing AI to ensure accurate diagnosis and optimal treatment for each cancer patient using AI-powered medical image analytics and AI biomarkers.

As a medical AI company grounded on clinical evidence, our findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals, such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and global conferences, including ASCO and RSNA.

After receiving FDA clearance and the CE Mark, our flagship Lunit INSIGHT suite is clinically used in approximately 3,000+ hospitals and medical institutions across 40+ countries. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices and representatives worldwide. For more information, please visit lunit.io.

SOURCE Lunit

Also from this source

New Study Backs that Lunit's AI Model Transforms Chest Radiograph Reporting, Enhancing Screening Efficiency and Safety - to be presented at RSNA 2023

New Study Backs that Lunit's AI Model Transforms Chest Radiograph Reporting, Enhancing Screening Efficiency and Safety - to be presented at RSNA 2023

Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, is set to unveil eight groundbreaking...
Lunit to Implement AI-Powered Chest Screening Solution in Five Major Saudi Hospitals

Lunit to Implement AI-Powered Chest Screening Solution in Five Major Saudi Hospitals

Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced an expansion of its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.