Lunkerville Comes Home to World Fishing Network & Sportsman Canada

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a mini-series inspired to "Get Folks Fishing" that aired on Discovery Channel in December 2020, the five-time Sportsman Channel Award-winning TV series, Lunkerville, returns home to World Fishing Network (WFN) this spring.

Host and Creator Michael de Avila

"Lunkerville has been able to sustain longevity through interesting storytelling and that's not easy to do in television these days," says Outdoor Sportsman Group Director of Programming, Monte Daniels. "The popularity of Lunkerville is testimony to the sport of fishing and its renewed passion among young and old, especially considering the solitary nature of the sport and the ability to be outdoors."

The new season of Lunkerville picks up where it left off in December with 13 fun-filled episodes featuring everyday anglers from all walks of life sharing their passion for the outdoors, while taking on the task of teaching host 'Mike D' to fish. The series continues its goal to Get Folks Fishing by championing the sport as a mindful activity that helps nurture and strengthen mental health.

It's all part of Michael de Avila's personal mission to have people experience the emotional and social wellness benefits of recreational fishing — by showing them just how easy and accessible it is to actually do. "When you take away the distractions of tech, you not only get to enjoy the beauty of nature and feel the excitement of catching fish, but you're immersed in a meditative environment that's ideal for introspection," explains the host and creator. "And with the promise of an easing of pandemic restrictions by summer, I can think of no better sport to welcome back friends into our orbit — some of my best friendships have been made out on the water."

In other news… while the new season of Lunkerville airs on television this spring, Mike will be on the road, traveling across North America to fish and film with members of the show's Facebook Group . These all-new episodes are slated to premiere in the fall of 2021.

Beginning April 3, 2021, watch Lunkerville "Get Folks Fishing" every Saturday at 7:30 pm (EST) on the World Fishing Network and 6:30 pm (EST) on Sportsman Channel Canada:

Lunkerville Begins - Re-Introduction to Lunkerville with bass and carp fishing in NYC.

Generation Z - Gen Z'ers demonstrate basic bass fishing techniques.

All in the Family - Families and couples fish for bass, crappie and rainbow trout.

It's a Lunkerville Fishmas - New school and old school ice fishing.

Wonder Women - Ladies only bass fishing.

Panfish Express - Multi-species fun fishing.

Big Mouth Bonanza - Largemouth bass special.

Bronzeback Mountain - Smallmouth bass special.

A Shore Thing - Popular shore fishing techniques for bass and panfish.

Salty Dogs - Saltwater fishing for snook, redfish, striped bass and porgy.

Ready, Set, Fish - Competitive tournament and club fishing.

The Smaller the Better - Fishing from a kayak, rowboat, electric jon and a folding boat.

Lunkerworld - Multi-species fishing in Ukraine, Jamaica, British Columbia and Newfoundland.

About Lunkerville

When Indie film director Michael de Avila hooked his passion for story telling onto his love of fishing, he spawned the documentary fishing series Lunkerville: The show that features real people with real fish stories. For over 17 years, host 'Mike D' has been casting his line at everyday, recreational anglers, traveling to their secret spots, sharing their special techniques and making them the expert stars of the day. In his signature laid-back manner, he reels in the camaraderie, the fun and the fish. For more information on the show, please visit www.lunkerville.com.

About Outdoor Sportsman Group

Outdoor Sportsman Group is comprised of the world's foremost media and entertainment brands for outdoor adventure enthusiasts. It includes three leading multichannel networks: Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network, as well as Sportsman Channel Canada and MOTV, the world's leading subscription-based video-on-demand outdoor television content platform. The Group also consists of a number of established publishing assets: 16 outdoor magazines including Guns & Ammo, Game & Fish, Petersen's Hunting, In-Fisherman and 20 top websites, including OutdoorChannelPlus.com. Additionally, Outdoor Sportsman Group includes television production operations, Winnercomm. For more information, visit www.outdoorsg.com. #MyOutdoorTV

Media Contact:

Anthea Liontos

917-612-4335

[email protected]

SOURCE Lunkerville

Related Links

https://lunkerville.com/

