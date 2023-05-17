Lunsumio™, Jaypirca™ Available at AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy for Treatment of Two Forms of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

The specialty and home delivery pharmacy has leading access to limited distribution drugs.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy, one of the largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies in the U.S., will now distribute two medications indicated for adults with certain types of lymphoma.

Lunsumio™ (mosunetuzumab-axgb) is used to treat adults with follicular lymphoma whose cancer has come back or did not respond to previous treatment, and who have already received two or more lines of systemic therapy for their cancer. Lunsumio is manufactured by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

Jaypirca™ treats adults with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) that has come back or did not respond to previous treatment, and who have already received two or more lines of systemic therapy for their cancer, including a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor medicine. Jaypirca is manufactured by Eli Lilly.

Lymphoma is cancer that starts in the lymph system (the tissues and organs that produce, store, and carry white blood cells that fight infections).1 The two main kinds of lymphoma include Hodgkin lymphoma, which spreads in an orderly manner from one group of lymph nodes to another, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), which spreads through the lymphatic system in a non-orderly manner.1

Follicular lymphoma is the most common type of slow-growing NHL that accounts for 20 to 30 percent of all NHL.2 MCL is an aggressive, rare form of NHL that only accounts for six percent of all NHL cases in the U.S.2

"We are honored to be selected by these manufacturers as a specialty pharmacy provider for patients with these types of NHLs," says Tracey James, RPh, chief operating officer at AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy. "Patients living with lymphoma or any cancer not only deserve access to the therapies they need, but also the support to help them throughout their treatment journey. Our Specialty360 Therapy Teams are dedicated pharmacy teams that support specific conditions and therapies and provide personalized support for patients. We share a desire with manufacturers to provide holistic patient care and optimal outcomes for patients."

AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy also has access to Sotyktu™ (deucravacitinib). Manufactured by Bristol Myers Squibb, Sotyktu treats moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

For full prescribing information on these drugs, visit their manufacturer's websites or dailymed.nlm.nih.gov.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy

AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy (AllianceRxWP.com) provides hope and care for better tomorrows to patients with rare diseases and chronic conditions by delivering medications from its specialty and home delivery pharmacies. Our advanced analytical capabilities, pharmacy expertise and technology solutions enable providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and health plans to deliver optimal health outcomes. Through personalized care and clinical programs, along with access to the leading number of limited distribution drugs, patients can get back to what matters most. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the company holds several national pharmacy accreditations and has team members across the United States.

Media Contact

Adrienne Foley, APR

External communications manager

[email protected]

1 https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lymphoma/index.htm

2 https://lymphoma.org/understanding-lymphoma/aboutlymphoma/nhl/follicular-lymphoma/

SOURCE AllianceRx Walgreens Pharmacy