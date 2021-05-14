Luokung Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

BEIJING, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) ("Luokung" or the "Company"), a leading interactive location-based services and big data processing technology company based in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The annual report can be accessed at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Luokung will provide a hard copy of its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to its IR representatives stated below, or in email to [email protected].

About Luokung Technology Corp.

Luokung Technology Corp. is a leading interactive location-based services and big data processing technology company in China. It provides integrated DaaS, SaaS, and PaaS services for Internet and Internet of Things of Spatial-Temporal big data based on its patented technology. Based on geographic information systems and intelligent Spatial-Temporal big data, it establishes city-level and industry-level digital twin holographic data models to actively serve smart cities, intelligent transportation, smart industry, LBS.

