Luokung Announces Statement on Being Included in the Relevant List by the U.S Department of Defense

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) ("Luokung" or the "Company"), a leading interactive location-based services and big data processing technology company in China, today announced that the Department of Defense of the United States, on January 14, 2021 (US Time), released names of additional 9 companies under Section 1237 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 1999, and the Company was included in the list. The full release may be referenced at: https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2472464/dod-releases-list-of-additional-companies-in-accordance-with-section-1237-of-fy/.

The Company, as a non-state-owned enterprise, has always adhered to lawful and compliant operations and abided by the relevant laws and regulations of the place of operation. Its services and products are used for civilian or commercial purposes or for public services. The Company confirms that it is not owned, controlled or affiliated by the Chinese military, nor is it a Chinese military company under the statutory definition of the National Defense Authorization Act. The Company will take appropriate measures to protect the interests of the company and shareholders.

The Company is fully assessing the possible impact of this incident on the Company, responding accordingly, and actively communicating with all parties.

The Company will strictly abide by the relevant rules and timely perform its information disclosure obligations based on the development of subsequent events. Investors are kindly requested to pay attention to the company's announcements and beware of investment risks.

