Luokung Shares to Continue to Trade in the United States on the Nasdaq Stock Market

BEIJING, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) ("Luokung" or the "Company"), a leading interactive location-based services and big data processing technology company based in China, announced earlier today that Luokung's previously announced motion for a preliminary injunction was granted by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia (the "Court"), and that as a result of the ruling, the Department of Defense and other government defendants are enjoined from implementing or enforcing the designation of Luokung as a Communist Chinese military company, and the resulting restrictions pursuant to Executive Order 13959.

Upon receipt of the Court's decision, Luokung contacted Nasdaq senior management to inform it of the action taken by the Court and requested that Nasdaq reconsider the delisting determination that it previously issued, as well as its decision to suspend trading in Luokung ordinary shares effective 8.p.m.(ET). on May 7, 2021. Earlier today Nasdaq notified Luokung in writing that it has withdrawn its delisting letter, and the Company's shares will continue to trade on the NASDAQ stock market.

Mr. Xuesong Song, Chairman and CEO, stated, "We are grateful to Nasdaq senior management for the prompt action that it has taken to maintain an orderly market for our shareholders."

About Luokung Technology Corp.

Luokung Technology Corp. is a leading interactive location-based services and big data processing technology company in China. It provides integrated DaaS, SaaS, and PaaS services for Internet and Internet of Things of Spatial-Temporal big data based on its patented technology. Based on geographic information systems and intelligent Spatial-Temporal big data, it establishes city-level and industry-level digital twin holographic data models to actively serve smart cities, intelligent transportation, smart industry, LBS.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "might", "plan", "probable", "potential", "should", "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination and analysis of the existing law, rules and regulations and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you the statement herein will be accurate. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements.

