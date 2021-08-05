Luokung Subsidiary eMapGo Wins Gaogong Intelligent Car Golden Globe Award

BEIJING, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) ("Luokung" or the "Company"), a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services ("LBS") and high-definition maps ("HD Maps") in China, today announced that its operating subsidiary eMapGo Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("EMG"), a leading provider of navigation and electronic map services in China, has won the 2021 Gaogong Intelligent Car Golden Globe Award in the category of Leading Competitive Supplier of Intelligent Driving (HD Map).

Other winners of the Advanced Intelligent Golden Globe Award included well-known automotive technology service providers such as Bosch and Continental under the Intelligent Driving Mass Production Solutions category.

The 2021 (12th) Gaogong Intelligent Automobile Developers Conference was hosted in Shanghai by Gaogong Intelligent Automobile Research Institute. The event aims to facilitate conversations amongst the major players in the industry about current and future trends in autonomous driving. The conference released industry reports titled Intelligent Driving Core Technology and Market Roadmap and Intelligent Driving Pre-installation Mass Production Data Report for the First Half of 2021, and awarded the annual Intelligent Driving Competitiveness Golden Globe Awards on site.

EMG is one of the leading map providers of China's automotive front-mounted navigation maps and autopilot HD Maps and spearheaded the effort behind setting and implementing the first industry standard for the Highly Automated Driving Map production industry in China. EMG has worked on a number of mass production projects for autonomous driving HD Map services and domestic autonomous parking HD Maps. The Company is also an active participant in multiple smart highway demonstration projects, leveraging its advantages in the field of autonomous driving.

Mr. Xuesong Song, Chairman and CEO, stated, "We are thrilled to have been recognized with a 2021 Gaogong Intelligent Car Golden Globe Award following the sole recipient of the 2020 Golden Globe Award for HD Map, especially being Leading Competitive Supplier of Intelligent Driving (HD Map), which we see as a validation of the commercialization of our HD Map products by the market and industry. To win this award in the company of other reputable international players in the field is an absolutely honor. We believe the strength of our product and service offerings will serve us well as we look to expand our client base and partnerships within the autonomous driving industry."

About Luokung Technology Corp.

Luokung Technology Corp. is a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company, as well as a leading provider of LBS and HD Maps for various industries in China. Backed by its proprietary technologies and expertise in HD Maps and related intelligent spatial-temporal big data, Luokung established city-level and industry-level holographic Spatial-temporal digital twin systems and actively serves industries including autonomous driving, vehicle-road collaboration (V2X), smart transportation, smart travel, local business LBS, new infrastructure, smart cities, and smart industries (emergency, natural resources, environmental protection, water conservancy, energy, smart training, among others). The Company routinely provides important updates on its website: www.luokung.com/en.

