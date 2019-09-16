Luokung Technology Corp. Announces its Partnership with one of the Largest International Internet Media Groups, People's Daily Online To Build Platform for Content and To Create News Map

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) ("Luokung" or the "Company"), one of the global leading spatial-temporal big-data processing technology companies, a leading interactive location-based services company in China, today announced it has entered into a strategic agreement with People's Daily Online Technology (Beijing) Co.,Ltd ("People's Daily Online") on establishing a strategic technology cooperative relationship. Both parties will promote in-depth cooperation on jointly development of but not limited to five fields, including news map and the platform for contents authors, cooperative operation on contents of trip services related to high-speed train, brand promotion cooperation, activity cooperation and talent exchange.

Luokung's full vector non-sliced map technology and its LBS interactive technology enable users to discover valuable information contents around them. Meanwhile, Luokung's AI smart technology can perfectly match contents and locations, and accurately push according to the algorithm of user portrait, and with the precise algorithm and map full vector full data exchange capabilities to meet the user's local contents interaction, thus the map is no longer limited to a simple and traditional navigation needs requirement, but to become a new media portal.

People's Daily Online will leverage its brand, resource and content advantages in the Internet and new media, and aggregates a large amount of premium content based on its aggregated distribution business, which can reach a broader user base through Luokung's mobile Internet LBS service platform

Based on Luokung's LBS interaction technology, each information content with local attributes is directly presented on the map, and Luokung's AI knowledge learning assistant system "BotBrain Zhiyu" will used to provide users contents base on more precise interest and demand. Based on the location, users can interact with more contents on the map to maximize the value of the content and promote the efficient dissemination of the main thematic values.

The People's Intelligence Platform is a social creative power service platform hosted by People's Daily Online and sponsored by People's Daily Online Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. It has launched content aggregation distribution business cooperation with Communication University of China, China Publishing Group Digital Media Co., Ltd., China Animation Group, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO and other enterprises. People's Daily Online is actively presenting the best quality content and the most interactive interaction to users through the People's Intelligence Platform. Luokung intend to make the map a new interactive media, and the both parties will work closely together to become an innovative model of media cooperation.

About Luokung Technology Corp.

Luokung Technology Corp. is one of the global leading spatial-temporal big-data processing technology companies and a leading interactive location-based services company in China. The core brands of the Company are "Luokuang" and "SuperEngine". "Luokuang" is a mobile application to provide B2C services and "SuperEngine" provides B2B and B2G services in connection with Spatial-Temporal big data. The Company's mobile application LuoKuang, provides location- based interaction services for users based on the world's first non-slicing, full-vector and full-function mobile internet map, it also provides SDK and API embedded services to LBS mobile internet developers based on its full-vector and non-slicing mobile internet map. The Company provides completed DaaS, SaaS and PaaS services in relation to spatial-temporal big data internet and internet of things relying on its proprietary patented spatial-temporal cloud indexing technology, in fields including but not limited to HD Map, 3D Map, Internet Application Map, Satellite Remote Sensing Data and Real-time trajectory. For more information please go to http://www.luokung.com.

Business Risks and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

CONTACT:

The Company:

Mr. Jay Yu

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +86-10-5327-4727

Email: ir@luokung.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

PureRock Communications Limited

Email: luokung@pure-rock.com

SOURCE Luokung Technology Corp.

Related Links

http://www.luokung.com

