Lupa Systems Completes Acquisition of New York Magazine, Vox Media Podcast Network, and Vox

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lupa Systems, James Murdoch's media and technology holding company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of New York Magazine, the Vox Media Podcast Network, and Vox. Initially announced in May, the transaction has now closed, and the three divisions will operate as a new subsidiary of Lupa Systems under the Vox Media name.

Jim Bankoff, who co-founded Vox Media and has led its growth from its early days as a network of grassroots sports blogs and will serve as CEO of the new company.

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for these exceptional brands and the extraordinary people behind them," said James Murdoch, founder of Lupa Systems. "Vox Media joins our existing holdings and investments in news and culture. We look forward to providing the magazine, podcast network, and Vox with the resources and partnership they need to do their best work yet."

"Authoritative work from trusted brands and talent is more necessary than ever," said Jim Bankoff. "James and Kathryn Murdoch understand that, have a demonstrated commitment to high-quality, independent journalism, and are deeply invested in the long-term success of this new company. This is an empowering moment to further focus our efforts and unlock new opportunities for growth."

The new Vox Media is home to three of the most distinctive assets in American media. New York Magazine, founded in 1968, publishes the iconic biweekly print magazine alongside six thriving digital verticals—Intelligencer, The Cut, Vulture, The Strategist, Curbed, and Grub Street—that collectively drive the national conversation across politics, culture, style, and more. Under editor-in-chief David Haskell, the magazine has been widely recognized for its powerful and distinctive journalism–winning the 2026 National Magazine Award for General Excellence, the industry's highest honor, along with the 2026 George Polk Award for Photojournalism.

The Vox Media Podcast Network, under the leadership of Ray Chao, general manager, and Nishat Kurwa, executive producer, has grown into a portfolio of nearly 50 leading shows and reaches an audience of tens of millions across audio, video, and social platforms—including Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway, Criminal, and Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel. Recently announced or launched podcast partnerships with influential hosts include Happy Hour with Ina Garten, Pretty Tough with Maria Sharapova, The Curiosity Shop with Brené Brown and Adam Grant, and many more. The podcast network has also amassed a growing presence in live events, with nearly 50 live shows from across its portfolio in 2025 and more expected in 2026.

Vox, under the leadership of editor-in-chief Swati Sharma, has grown a membership program with tens of thousands of paying subscribers, a thriving YouTube channel and podcasts including Unexplainable, The Gray Area, and America, Actually.

ABOUT NEW YORK MAGAZINE

Since its founding in 1968, New York Magazine has obsessively chronicled the ideas, people, and cultural events that shape our world. The beloved and influential New York brands include the groundbreaking biweekly print magazine New York and six thriving verticals: Intelligencer, The Cut, Vulture, The Strategist, Curbed, and Grub Street. New York is led by editor-in-chief David Haskell.

ABOUT VOX

Vox was launched in 2014 to address the disconnect between the widely reported facts of the day and a true understanding of why something happened. It developed a widely imitated explainer format that delivers understanding across digital platforms, newsletters, a YouTube channel with nearly 13 million subscribers, and a stable of podcasts. Under the leadership of editor-in-chief Swati Sharma, Vox has grown a membership program with tens of thousands of paying subscribers.

ABOUT VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK

The Vox Media Podcast Network is one of the largest U.S. podcast publishers, home to some of the most popular and influential shows. Reaching a monthly audience of tens of millions across audio, video, and social platforms, its podcasts spark conversations, frame issues, and define the popular zeitgeist across politics, technology, business, sports, entertainment, and more. Learn more at podcasts.voxmedia.com.

Vox Media Contact: Lauren Starke, [email protected]

ABOUT LUPA SYSTEMS

Lupa Systems, founded by James Murdoch in March 2019, is a private holding company with locations in New York and Mumbai. Lupa's portfolio includes MCH Group (Art Basel), Tribeca Enterprises, and a material stake in JioStar through Bodhi Tree Systems.

Lupa Media Contact: Juleanna Glover, [email protected]

SOURCE Lupa Systems