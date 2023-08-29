Lupin Launches Propranolol Long-Acting Capsules to Improve Heart Health in Canada

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lupin Pharma Canada Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin Limited (Lupin), today announced the launch of Propranolol LA (long-acting) capsules,60 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg and 160 mg, in Canada. Propranolol LA is a generic equivalent of Inderal® LA, it provides an effective treatment solution since the discontinuation of Inderal® LA for patients and healthcare practitioners. Propranolol LA's launch caters to the needs of Canadian patients,reaffirming Lupin's commitment to enhancing healthcare access and affordability.

The launch of Propranolol LA, the sole extended-release formulation of Propranolol accessible to Canadian patients following the discontinuation of Inderal® LA, has led to significant progress in fulfilling patient unmet needs. This extended-release variant not only ensures consistent alleviation of symptoms but also enhances patient adherence and overall quality of life.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of Propranolol LA capsules for patients in Canada. We have diligently worked to build our portfolio to include Propranolol LA ensuring patients have access to the essential medicines. This launch signifies our commitment to fostering healthcare solutions that truly make a difference,"said Dr. Sofia Mumtaz, President – Legal, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Lupin.

Lupin encourages patients to consult healthcare practitioners or pharmacists regarding the transition to Propranolol LA.

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women's health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. The company invested 7.9% of its revenue in research and development in FY23.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

Please visit www.lupin.com for more information.

*Safe Harbor Statement

Inderal® is a registered trademark of AstraZeneca UK Limited

