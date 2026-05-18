Lupin Receives Tentative Approval from U.S. FDA for Revefenacin Inhalation Solution

MUMBAI, India, NAPLES, Fla, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharmaceutical leader Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Revefenacin Inhalation Solution, 175 mcg/3 mL Unit-Dose Vials.

Lupin's Revefenacin Inhalation Solution, 175 mcg/3 mL is bioequivalent to Mylan's Yupelri® Inhalation Solution and indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Revefenacin Inhalation Solution (RLD Yupelri®) had estimated annual sales of USD 260.7 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT March 2026).

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 24,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries – Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

*Safe Harbor Statement

Yupelri® is a registered trademark of Viatris Specialty LLC

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SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.