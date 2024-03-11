Lupita Nyong'o, Danielle Brooks and Simu Liu Shine in De Beers at the 2024 Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- De Beers Jewellers natural & ethically sourced diamond jewelry dazzled on Lupita Nyong'o, Danielle Brooks and Simu Liu, at the 96th annual Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

Best Supporting Actress nominee, Danielle Brooks, exuded modern glamour in a classic black gown paired with the 'Drops of Light' diamond line necklace, Talisman high jewelry earrings, diamond line bracelets and multiple diamond rings.

Lupita Nyong'o radiated natural elegance as she took the stage as a presenter in timeless 'Thames Path' diamond drop earrings, line bracelets, and three diamond cocktail rings.

Actor Simu Liu looked dapper on the Oscars red carpet with the unexpected styling and unique placement of the 'Imaginary Nature' diamond high jewelry brooch on his tuxedo.

De Beers' unique connection to the source affords the House unparalleled access to the Earth's most spectacular diamonds, while also ensuring their superior quality, traceability and positive impact. With over 130 years of diamond expertise, De Beers consciously selects the most awe-inspiring diamonds to masterfully craft extraordinary wearable works of art that magnify and immortalize the beauty of nature with timeless designs.

De Beers looks at the 96th Academy Awards include:

Lupita Nyong'o, Presenter

De Beers Thames Path earrings, set in 18K White Gold, 7.52 carats.

White Gold, 7.52 carats. De Beers Arpeggia Five Line Bracelet, set in 18K White Gold, 15.92 carats.

White Gold, 15.92 carats. De Beers Toi et Moi Diamond Cocktail Ring, set in 18K White Gold, 8.52 carats.

White Gold, 8.52 carats. De Beers Diamond Legends by De Beers, Cupid Cocktail Ring, set in 18k White Gold, 6.44 carats.

White Gold, 6.44 carats. De Beers Adonis Rose Cluster Ring, set in 18K White Gold, 2.72 carats.

Danielle Brooks, Best Supporting Actress Nominee, The Color Purple

De Beers Drops of Light Necklace, set in 18K White Gold, 20.97 carats.

White Gold, 20.97 carats. De Beers Talisman Cocktail Earrings, set in 18K White Gold, 26.95 carats.

White Gold, 26.95 carats. De Beers Eternity Line Round Brilliant Diamond Bracelet, set in Platinum, 21.38 carats.

De Beers Arpeggia Three Line Diamond Bracelet, set in 18K White Gold, 9.49 carats.

White Gold, 9.49 carats. De Beers Arpeggia Three Row Ring, set in 18K White Gold, 1.66 carats.

White Gold, 1.66 carats. De Beers Enchanted Lotus Band, set in 18K White Gold, 1.26 carats.

White Gold, 1.26 carats. De Beers Enchanted Lotus Open Ring, set in 18K White Gold, 2.28 carats.

Simu Liu, Actor

De Beers Imaginary Nature Brooch set in Platinum, 32.61 carats.

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers diamond jewellery is available in more than 30 stores worldwide, as well as online at debeers.com.

