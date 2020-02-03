Lupus Foundation of America and Lupus Canada Partner to Advance Lupus Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Lupus Foundation of America (LFA) announced their partnership with Lupus Canada to fund innovative lupus research through the Lupus Canada Catalyst Award. The award supports research projects that have the potential to significantly advance the field or impact the lives of people with lupus.

"In order to accelerate lupus research to improve drug development, find better treatments and ultimately discover a cure, we must work together. Collaborating with Lupus Canada allows us to join forces to increase the impact of lupus research in North America and work towards our common goal of improving the lives of people with lupus and ending this disease," said Stevan W. Gibson, president and CEO, Lupus Foundation of America.

The Lupus Foundation of America's research program has contributed to every lupus research breakthrough of the past 40 years. The LFA is dedicated to uniting lupus experts and groups throughout the world to identify the cause, control the symptoms of and ultimately discover a cure for lupus.

"Lupus Canada is fiercely committed to improving the lives of Canadians living with lupus by funding the best and brightest lupus researchers in Canada. By partnering with the Lupus Foundation of America we will be able to further our mandate and bring greater attention on a global perspective to this debilitating disease," said Tanya Carlton, volunteer President, Lupus Canada.

The Lupus Canada Catalyst Award is available to a Canadian researcher at any stage of their lupus research career and provides support for high caliber start up projects for one year. Applications for the Lupus Canada Catalyst Award are now open until April 17, 2020.

In addition to this award, the Lupus Foundation of America has also opened its request for applications for its Gary S. Gilkeson Career Development Award and the Gina M. Finzi Memorial Student Fellowship Program Grant. Applications will be accepted until April 17, 2020. To learn more about these three peer reviewed grant programs, click here.

