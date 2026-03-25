Lupus Foundation of America Announces Genentech as National Presenting Sponsor of Walk to End Lupus Now®

This national partnership strengthens efforts to fund lupus research, education, and support programs nationwide.

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Foundation of America proudly announced that Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, will serve as this year's presenting sponsor of the Walk to End Lupus Now®, the nation's largest lupus awareness and fundraising program taking place in 30 communities across the United States.

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide, including 1.5 million in the U.S. Symptoms can range from severe fatigue and brain fog to life-threatening complications and organ damage. While lupus can affect anyone, nine out of ten people with lupus are women, and it disproportionately impacts Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, Native American, and Asian/Pacific Islander populations.

Walk to End Lupus Now® brings people living with lupus and their caregivers, families, and supporters together to raise critical funds for lupus research, education, advocacy, and support programs. Through this partnership, Genentech will help the Lupus Foundation of America further drive progress in lupus care, expand essential resources, and bring us closer to a world without lupus.

"We are incredibly grateful to Genentech for stepping forward as the presenting sponsor of the 2026 Walk to End Lupus Now initiative," said Louise Vetter, President and CEO of the Lupus Foundation of America. "Genentech's commitment to the lupus community reflects a shared dedication to improving the lives of the millions of people affected by this complex and unpredictable disease. Together, we are advancing the quality of care for lupus families and ensuring that future generations have access to safe and effective treatments for this debilitating, chronic disease."

"Genentech has spent the last three decades pursuing scientific breakthroughs for patients living with lupus," said Girish Mulye, Vice President and Head of Genentech Immunology. "Serving as presenting sponsor for the Lupus Foundation of America's Walk to End Lupus Now affirms our commitment to partnering with the lupus community in the fight for improved care. We walk for awareness and to turn scientific potential into impact for every person affected by this disease."

Everyone can join the Walk to End Lupus Now program by rallying friends and family, organizing a team, engaging their social networks, raising critical funds, and fostering awareness to advance the Lupus Foundation of America's mission to end lupus.

To learn more about Walk to End Lupus Now or to register for an event in your area, visit lupus.org/walk.

About the Lupus Foundation of America



The Lupus Foundation of America is the premier patient advocacy organization devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, a devastating autoimmune condition where the immune system attacks organs throughout the body, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America at lupus.org.

About Lupus

Lupus is an unpredictable and complex autoimmune disease that can affect multiple parts of the body. It is difficult to diagnose, challenging to treat, and often misunderstood. Lupus can cause symptoms ranging from skin rashes to organ damage and can be life-threatening. Despite its devastating impact, research on lupus remains underfunded relative to the disease's scope.

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Shannon Brown

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SOURCE Lupus Foundation of America, Inc.