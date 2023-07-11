Lupus Foundation of America Announces Joseph Arnold as New Board Chair for its National Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Foundation of America, the national force devoted to solving the cruel mystery of lupus, today announced that Joseph Arnold of Brandywine Group of Insurance Reinsurance Companies was elected as the Board Chair for its National Board of Directors. Arnold has served on the National Board of Directors for 10 years, and prior to that served for many years on the Lupus Foundation of America Philadelphia Tri-State Chapter's Board of Directors.

"Growing up I watched my aunt Cindy, who I admired and looked up to, struggle with lupus - from debilitating joint pain and extreme fatigue to the side effects of her medications. She was diagnosed in 1991 and at that time targeted treatments, medical resources and community support were very hard to come by," shared Arnold. "Serving as the Lupus Foundation of America Board Chair is incredibly special to me as I continue to honor my Aunt Cindy's memory, and have watched the Lupus Foundation of America grow as the resource of strength, support and hope that is so important to my family and continues to be for all those impacted by lupus."

Arnold graduated from Penn State University in 2000 and Seton Hall University School of Law in 2003. He served a federal clerkship in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and spent 16 years as a commercial litigator. He currently serves as Vice President of Direct Claims at Brandywine Group of Insurance Reinsurance Companies. Arnold has been actively involved in the Lupus Foundation of America, participating in the Philadelphia Walk to End Lupus Now since 1991, serving as the event's Chair for more than a decade and raising over $200,000 in honor of his aunt who was diagnosed with lupus in 1991 and passed away in 2001.

The Lupus Foundation of America's National Board is comprised of dedicated individuals who are leaders professionally in their communities with a broad range of expertise, and work with the Foundation to ensure we continue to move closer to a world without lupus.

"There is so much terrific work being done by the Lupus Foundation of America to improve the lives of people with lupus and I want to continue building that platform, while also working to guide the organization toward continued long-term sustainability, and identify the next key group of leaders and volunteers critical to driving our mission forward until we have a cure."

Additional appointments to the Lupus Foundation of America's Board of Directors, effective June 10, 2023, include:

Barbara Polk , Vice Chair

, Vice Chair Christine Smith , Treasurer

, Treasurer Phong Nguyen , Secretary

, Secretary Andrew Brophy , Immediate Past Chair

For more information about the Lupus Foundation of America and its leadership visit lupus.org/about .

About the Lupus Foundation of America

The Lupus Foundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America at lupus.org . For the latest news and updates, follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

About Lupus

Lupus is an unpredictable and misunderstood autoimmune disease that ravages different parts of the body. It is difficult to diagnose, hard to live with, and a challenge to treat. Lupus is a cruel mystery because it is hidden from view and undefined, has a range of symptoms, hits out of nowhere, and has no known cause and no known cure. Its health effects can range from a skin rash to a heart attack. Lupus is debilitating and destructive, and can be fatal, yet research on lupus remains underfunded relative to its scope and devastation.

Media Contact:

Mike Donnelly

[email protected]

SOURCE Lupus Foundation of America