Lupus Foundation of America Announces Joseph Arnold as New Board Chair for its National Board of Directors

News provided by

Lupus Foundation of America

11 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Foundation of America, the national force devoted to solving the cruel mystery of lupus, today announced that Joseph Arnold of Brandywine Group of Insurance Reinsurance Companies was elected as the Board Chair for its National Board of Directors. Arnold has served on the National Board of Directors for 10 years, and prior to that served for many years on the Lupus Foundation of America Philadelphia Tri-State Chapter's Board of Directors.

"Growing up I watched my aunt Cindy, who I admired and looked up to, struggle with lupus - from debilitating joint pain and extreme fatigue to the side effects of her medications. She was diagnosed in 1991 and at that time targeted treatments, medical resources and community support were very hard to come by," shared Arnold. "Serving as the Lupus Foundation of America Board Chair is incredibly special to me as I continue to honor my Aunt Cindy's memory, and have watched the Lupus Foundation of America grow as the resource of strength, support and hope that is so important to my family and continues to be for all those impacted by lupus."

Arnold graduated from Penn State University in 2000 and Seton Hall University School of Law in 2003. He served a federal clerkship in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and spent 16 years as a commercial litigator. He currently serves as Vice President of Direct Claims at Brandywine Group of Insurance Reinsurance Companies. Arnold has been actively involved in the Lupus Foundation of America, participating in the Philadelphia Walk to End Lupus Now since 1991, serving as the event's Chair for more than a decade and raising over $200,000 in honor of his aunt who was diagnosed with lupus in 1991 and passed away in 2001.

The Lupus Foundation of America's National Board is comprised of dedicated individuals who are leaders professionally in their communities with a broad range of expertise, and work with the Foundation to ensure we continue to move closer to a world without lupus.

"There is so much terrific work being done by the Lupus Foundation of America to improve the lives of people with lupus and I want to continue building that platform, while also working to guide the organization toward continued long-term sustainability, and identify the next key group of leaders and volunteers critical to driving our mission forward until we have a cure."

Additional appointments to the Lupus Foundation of America's Board of Directors, effective June 10, 2023, include:

  • Barbara Polk, Vice Chair
  • Christine Smith, Treasurer
  • Phong Nguyen, Secretary
  • Andrew Brophy, Immediate Past Chair

For more information about the Lupus Foundation of America and its leadership visit lupus.org/about.

About the Lupus Foundation of America

The Lupus Foundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America at lupus.org. For the latest news and updates, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Lupus

Lupus is an unpredictable and misunderstood autoimmune disease that ravages different parts of the body. It is difficult to diagnose, hard to live with, and a challenge to treat. Lupus is a cruel mystery because it is hidden from view and undefined, has a range of symptoms, hits out of nowhere, and has no known cause and no known cure. Its health effects can range from a skin rash to a heart attack. Lupus is debilitating and destructive, and can be fatal, yet research on lupus remains underfunded relative to its scope and devastation.

Media Contact:
Mike Donnelly
[email protected]

SOURCE Lupus Foundation of America

Also from this source

Lupus Awareness Campaign Empowers Black/African American and Hispanic/Latina Women to Stop Ignoring Symptoms That Could Be Lupus-Related

Lupus Foundation of America Brings Together Communities to Make Lupus Visible for Lupus Awareness Month

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.