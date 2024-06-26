Lupus Foundation of America Appoints Louise Vetter as President and Chief Executive Officer

Vetter Brings Decades of Experience in Nonprofit Leadership and a Personal Commitment to Improve the Lives of All People Impacted by Lupus

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Foundation of America, the national force devoted to solving the cruel mystery of lupus, today announced the appointment of Louise Vetter as president and chief executive officer, effective July 17, 2024. In this role, Vetter will build on the organization's nearly 50-year legacy of pioneering work towards ending the brutal impact of lupus for the millions of people around the globe living with lupus.

"The Lupus Foundation of America (LFA) has been leading national and global efforts to improve the lives of people affected by lupus through research, education, advocacy, and support initiatives," said Louise Vetter, incoming president and CEO. "There is a palpable devotion and commitment across the organization for helping people living with lupus and their families today and working to advance lupus research to find new treatments and ultimately a cure. I am deeply honored to share in this unwavering passion for helping people face health challenges head-on, always with dignity, understanding and hope."

For the last 15 years, Vetter has served as president and CEO of the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA), the largest public not-for-profit organization devoted to the fight against Huntington's disease (HD). She led the expansion of the Society's reach with new programs and initiatives to strengthen the web of support for the HD community, advocate for better access to care for those affected by the disease, improve physician understanding of HD, and support scientific exploration to bring new treatments to HD families. Prior to joining the HDSA, Vetter spent nearly 10 years leading the American Lung Association of New York. Last December, Vetter was appointed to the Board of Directors of the National Health Council.

As the LFA's next president and CEO, Vetter will help improve the lives of people impacted by lupus by working to ensure that they receive the attention, care, and treatment they need and deserve.

"Vetter joins the Lupus Foundation of America at a time of tremendous momentum within the organization and the lupus community. She has more than 25 years of experience helping to advocate for patients with chronic and rare diseases and her proven leadership brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and strategic insight that will advance the Foundation's mission and lead to greater success," said Joseph Arnold, Lupus Foundation of America Board Chair. "We are thrilled to bring Louise into the Lupus Foundation of America and look forward to her guidance and leadership."

Vetter understands that living with a chronic disease requires unique resilience and support. Lupus holds personal significance to her having witnessed a close friend navigate its debilitating symptoms. For more information about the Lupus Foundation of America and its leadership visit lupus.org/about.

About the Lupus Foundation of America

The Lupus Foundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus , one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America at lupus.org .

