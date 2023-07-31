Lupus Foundation of America Awards Five Summer Fellowship Grants to Young Scientists, Supporting Growth of Lupus Research Field

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Foundation of America announces five recipients of the 2023 Gina M. Finzi Memorial Student Summer Fellowship Program . This program supports mentored research experiences for outstanding undergraduate, graduate and medical students conducting lupus research. The program's focus on young scientists is important for cultivating future lupus researchers and growth in the next generation. The 2023 Finzi Fellowship Awardees will focus on important areas of lupus research including cutaneous lupus, lupus and pregnancy, patient and clinician communication strategies, cognitive impairment, and understanding the disease and potential treatment pathways, with guidance from experienced mentors with a high level of expertise.

"The Gina M. Finzi Memorial Student Summer Fellowship program gives students early in their career the opportunity to conduct cutting edge research in the field of lupus," shared Vikki M. Abrahams, PhD, Professor and Director, Division of Reproductive Sciences, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, Yale School of Medicine and 2023 Finzi Grantee Mentor. "The program helps students understand the importance of biomedical research to improve the understanding of lupus, the quality of care needed for patients with lupus and helps inspire them to become the next generation of scientists in the field."

Throughout the Fellowship, Finzi awardees are mentored by an experienced lupus investigator. This mentorship is a critical aspect of the program as it helps ensure young scientists receive support and guidance during a critical time when they are establishing their path in the field of lupus research.

The Gina M. Finzi Memorial Student Summer Fellowship Program, established in 1984, was created to honor Gina M. Finzi, the late daughter of former Lupus Foundation of America President Sergio Finzi, PhD. Past recipients from the program have gone on to lead innovative and groundbreaking lupus research and have become distinguished lupus scientists.

"If we want the future of lupus research to be driven by innovation and new breakthroughs, we must invest in and nurture our young scientists," shared Joy Buie, Ph.D, MSCR, RN, Director of Research at Lupus Foundation of America. "The Lupus Foundation of America's Gina M. Finzi Memorial Student Fellowship Program shows our investment in the future minds that will transform lupus research. The program not only provides research funding but the mentorship that will continue to shape their future aspirations."

The research conducted by the awardees will contribute to a wide range of important areas within lupus research:

Mia Barron

University of Rochester/University of South Carolina College of Nursing

Project Title: Assessing and Improving Communication Among African American Individuals with Lupus

Mentor: Edith M. Williams, PhD, MS (Rochester); Robin M. Dawson PhD, APRN, CPNP-PC, FAAN (USC)

Felix Chin

Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Project Title: Application of Novel Single-Cell Analysis Tools to Cutaneous Lupus Imaging Mass Cytometry Data

Mentor: Victoria P. Werth, MD

Carolin Sophia Coenen

Yale School of Medicine

Project Title: Mechanisms of placental-vascular communication in obstetric antiphospholipid syndrome

Mentor: Vikki M. Abrahams, PhD

Fatima Debek

Krembil Research Institute, Toronto Western Hospital

Project Title: Comparing Subjective and Objective Cognitive Impairment Measures in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Relating to Health-Related Quality of Life

Mentor: Zahi Touma, MD, PhD, FACP, FACR

Kathryn Sullivan

University of Alabama-Birmingham School of Medicine

Project Title: Increased mitochondrial complex I activity in females

Mentor: John D. Mountz, MD, Ph.D.

Learn more about the 2023 Gina M. Finzi Memorial Student Summer Fellowship recipients, here .

About the Lupus Foundation of America

The Lupus Foundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America at lupus.org . For the latest news and updates, follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

About Lupus

Lupus is an unpredictable and misunderstood autoimmune disease that ravages different parts of the body. It is difficult to diagnose, hard to live with, and a challenge to treat. Lupus is a cruel mystery because it is hidden from view and undefined, has a range of symptoms, hits out of nowhere, and has no known cause and no known cure. Its health effects can range from a skin rash to a heart attack. Lupus is debilitating and destructive, and can be fatal, yet research on lupus remains underfunded relative to its scope and devastation.

Media Contact:

Mike Donnelly

[email protected]

SOURCE Lupus Foundation of America