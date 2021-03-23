Lupus Foundation of America Debuts New, Free Education Series - Lupus & You: Answers. Advocacy. Action

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Foundation of America is excited to launch its free, live educational series Lupus & You: Answers. Advocacy. Action. where people with lupus, their family members and friends can learn about the latest in lupus research and managing the disease. During the events, attendees will also learn about helpful resources and tools, as well as ways to engage in advocacy and awareness efforts in their community to help bring an end to lupus. These events, which typically take place in-person around the country, will be held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national events will be held quarterly and this year (2021) they will focus on four key areas of the body that are often impacted by lupus: lupus and your kidneys (March), lupus and your heart (June), lupus and your skin (September), and lupus and your brain (December). Each program will feature experts on the topic, as well as special guests offering motivation and inspiration to attendees.

"We're proud to bring our new education series Lupus & You: Answers. Advocacy. Action., straight into the homes of people impacted by lupus. Each live, virtual program will bring opportunities for participants to learn more about a different topic while providing actionable ways to improve disease management and feel empowered to engage in efforts in their communities to help end lupus," shared Alisha Ladenburg, Senior Program Manager, Care and Support Services, Lupus Foundation of America. "Each program in the series will also offer the opportunity for participants to engage with panelists through question and answer discussions and share their experiences through live polls."

The first national Lupus & You event will take place on Tuesday, March 30 from 7 – 8:15 p.m. ET and discuss how lupus impacts the kidneys, updates on treatments for lupus nephritis (lupus-related kidney disease) and how to talk to your doctor about treatments. The event will also feature a moment of motivation from Ernestine Shepherd, the world's oldest female bodybuilder who has a personal connection with lupus. For more information on this event, supported by presenting sponsor GSK, click here.

Information is also available on our upcoming Lupus & You events as well as other local education events and programs on a variety of topics that will be held throughout the year. To learn more about these programs, or to register for an upcoming event, please visit lupus.org/LupusAndYou.

About the Lupus Foundation of America

The Lupus Foundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America at lupus.org.

