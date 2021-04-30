Lupus Foundation of America Unites Nationwide Lupus Community to Make an Impact for Lupus Awareness Month this May

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This May for Lupus Awareness Month, the Lupus Foundation of America will continue its effort to Make Lupus Visible, encouraging lupus warriors, family members and friends to raise awareness for the often invisible and devastating disease while also raising funds to support lupus research, education programs and support services.

Over half of Americans (63%) have never heard of or know little or nothing about lupus, underscoring the urgent need to raise awareness of the disease's brutal impact on every part of a person's life. Because many symptoms and effects of lupus are invisible, it can often leave those living with lupus feeling misunderstood and isolated.

Throughout May, the Lupus Foundation of America will highlight some of the key invisible ways that lupus can impact someone, including organ involvement with a focus on the kidneys, mental health, racial and health disparities, and the financial impact. Each topic will include informative resources and content, including interviews with experts on the topic and lupus warriors sharing their experiences.

"People living with lupus face a challenging and debilitating disease that is often invisible to those around them. Because many living with lupus have signs and symptoms that can't be seen or can change from day to day, they can feel misunderstood, judged or hopeless. Just because you don't see lupus, doesn't mean the pain, exhaustion, and even the mental impact of the disease isn't there," shared Susan M. Manzi, MD, MPH, Lupus Foundation of America Board Chair and Medical Director and Chair, Allegheny Health Network Medicine Institute and Director, Lupus Center of Excellence. "I know from firsthand experience with my patients how important it is to increase awareness and make lupus visible. People living with this disease should be proud of their strength and courage in their personal battle against lupus."

You can make an impact this May for Lupus Awareness Month and help Make Lupus Visible. People with lupus, friends, family and community members can participate from home or virtually by:

Sharing lupus facts about symptoms and its impact, whether it's in one-on-one conversations or social media posts, fliers and images available in the awareness toolkit.

about symptoms and its impact, whether it's in one-on-one conversations or social media posts, fliers and images available in the awareness toolkit. Hosting a fundraiser or starting a Facebook fundraiser, and inviting friends and family to support the fight against lupus no matter where they live.

fundraiser Facebook fundraiser, and inviting friends and family to support the fight against lupus no matter where they live. Wearing your purple for Put on Purple Day on May 21 . Put on your favorite purple clothing or accessory, make a donation being triple-matched by Master Spas, and share on social media why you are wearing purple to raise lupus awareness!

Put on Purple Day Put on your favorite purple clothing or accessory, make a donation being triple-matched by Master Spas, and share on social media why you are wearing purple to raise lupus awareness! Donating to support lupus research, education and support programs. With a donation of $50 , receive limited edition Lupus Awareness Month sunglasses.

"This May, the Lupus Foundation of America invites everyone, friends, family and supporters across the nation, to make a difference in the fight to end lupus," said Stevan W. Gibson, president and CEO, Lupus Foundation of America. "Greater awareness and understanding of the disease contributes to improving the time to diagnosis, increased compassion and support for those living with lupus, and more people rallying for more lupus research and joining the fight against the disease."

Thank you to our sponsors for supporting key topics during the month of May – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for our focus on lupus and the kidneys, Exagen for supporting our focus on racial and health disparities and GSK for supporting our focus on mental health. For more information on Lupus Awareness Month and how to get involved, visit www.lupus.org/lam.

About Lupus

Lupus is an unpredictable and misunderstood autoimmune disease that ravages different parts of the body. It is difficult to diagnose, hard to live with and a challenge to treat. Lupus is a cruel mystery because it is hidden from view and undefined, has a range of symptoms, strikes without warning, and has no known cause and no known cure. Its health effects can range from a skin rash to a heart attack. Lupus is debilitating and destructive and can be fatal, yet research on lupus remains underfunded relative to diseases of similar scope and devastation.

About the Lupus Foundation of America

The Lupus Foundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America at lupus.org.

