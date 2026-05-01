Lupus Research Alliance Showcases Hope in Action this Lupus Awareness Month

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Research Alliance, the world's largest private funder of lupus research, today announced a series of initiatives in recognition of Lupus Awareness Month. Designed to expand public understanding of lupus, uplift the community, and accelerate scientific progress, this year's activities from the organization center on the theme "Hope in Action: The Future of Lupus."

The Lupus Research Alliance celebrates Lupus Awareness Month with the theme "Hope in Action: The Future of Lupus."

Lupus is a complex, chronic autoimmune disease. In lupus, the immune system, meant to defend against infections, produces autoantibodies that mistake the body's own cells as foreign. It attacks the kidneys, brain, heart, lungs, and skin, as well as blood and joints. With millions impacted by lupus worldwide, the need for improved diagnosis, treatment options, and research investment remains urgent.

"We are in one of the most promising moments the lupus field has ever seen – from newly approved therapies to breakthroughs on the horizon and potential drugs in late development," said Albert T. Roy, President & CEO of the Lupus Research Alliance. "What inspires me most is the unwavering commitment of our community. Every person who gets involved – whether that's people living with lupus, clinicians, researchers, supporters, and beyond – is a beacon of hope fueling this momentum."

The Lupus Research Alliance will commemorate the month with:

A new Hope in Action Dedication Wall, where individuals can share personal stories, messages of encouragement, or tributes to loved ones impacted by lupus. The wall celebrates powerful stories, faces, and moments that reflect progress, compassion, and resilience across the entire community. Submissions can be made now.

where individuals can share personal stories, messages of encouragement, or tributes to loved ones impacted by lupus. The wall celebrates powerful stories, faces, and moments that reflect progress, compassion, and resilience across the entire community. Submissions can be made now. A Lupus Awareness Month social media toolkit to raise awareness and educate about lupus. The easy-to-use downloadable toolkit contains shareable graphics, sample posts, and educational content designed to simplify and expand lupus awareness efforts across social media channels. Use it here.

to raise awareness and educate about lupus. The easy-to-use downloadable toolkit contains shareable graphics, sample posts, and educational content designed to simplify and expand lupus awareness efforts across social media channels. Use it here. A Walk with Us to Cure Lupus event in New Jersey on May 9, uniting hundreds of people living with lupus, families, clinicians, and supporters. The event raises critical funds for research while fostering community connections. Sign up here.

uniting hundreds of people living with lupus, families, clinicians, and supporters. The event raises critical funds for research while fostering community connections. Sign up here. Sharing stories of hope and progress. Throughout May, the Lupus Research Alliance will host events – including the first-ever virtual "Hope in Action" fireside chat – and stories highlighting scientific advancements, the experiences of those living with lupus, and community-driven initiatives. Follow along at LupusResearch.org and on social (X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram).

"Lupus has changed my life, but it has not taken away my hope," said Nancy Mize Gonzalez, a long-standing Lupus Research Alliance advocate who has lupus and is pursuing a career in medicine. "Being part of a community that is pushing for answers makes me feel seen, supported, and hopeful for what comes next."

To learn more about getting involved with the Lupus Research Alliance this Lupus Awareness Month and beyond, visit here.

About the Lupus Research Alliance

The Lupus Research Alliance is the largest non-governmental, non-profit funder of lupus research worldwide. The organization aims to transform treatment by funding the most innovative lupus research, fostering scientific talent, and driving discovery toward better diagnostics, improved treatments and, ultimately, a cure for lupus. Because the Lupus Research Alliance's Board of Directors funds all administrative and fundraising costs, 100% of all donations go to support lupus research programs.

For more information or to donate to lupus research, visit the LRA at LupusResearch.org and on social media at: X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Lupus Research Alliance