Lupus Research Alliance Showcases Research that will Shape Next Generation Treatments at ACR Convergence 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With lupus research accelerating at an unprecedented pace, the Lupus Research Alliance heads to ACR Convergence 2025 (October 24-29, Chicago), the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, to demonstrate how its unique impact across the full research continuum is shaping the next generation of treatments and research.

As the world's largest private funder of lupus research, the organization has invested millions in basic and translational research discoveries as well as supporting clinical trial progress through the work of clinical affiliate, Lupus Therapeutics. The organization has funded more than 650 research grants and is currently involved in more than 25-30% of active clinical trials.

"With only a handful of therapies ever approved for lupus, the next wave of breakthroughs could redefine treatment for millions worldwide – and we're right at that precipice," Albert T. Roy, President and CEO of the Lupus Research Alliance, said. "By focusing on smarter approaches and drawing on lessons across the research continuum, we have a real opportunity to bring people living with this disease closer to a cure."

Continued Progress for Better Outcomes

With that distinctive vantage point, signature programs, and innovative efforts, the Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics will present four original posters of findings helping set the stage for potential breakthroughs and advances in research and clinical trials.

The following posters present findings from two key Lupus Research Alliance-led programs, Lupus Accelerating Breakthroughs Consortium and Lupus Nexus:

Abstract 0377 : New efforts to incorporate patient-reported outcomes into clinical trials for lupus therapeutics Lupus Accelerating Breakthroughs Consortium (Lupus ABC) was formed by the Lupus Research Alliance as a public-private partnership of people living with lupus, investigators, pharmaceutical companies, and the FDA to accelerate lupus drug development in a precompetitive, collaborative setting and to ensure that the perspectives of people with lived experience of lupus are incorporated into the drug development process.

: Abstract 2561 : Patient-Centricity: The Keystone to Recruitment and Retention of Research Participants for the Lupus Landmark Study and the Success of the Lupus Nexus The Lupus Landmark Study is a prospective, longitudinal, observational study that will enroll up to 3,500 adults living with lupus into four cohorts and will follow them over five years. The Lupus Landmark Study is part of the Lupus Nexus , a first of its kind for lupus registry, biorepository and data exchange platform poised to become the leading source of well-phenotyped, comprehensive data with linked biospecimens and analyzed biosample data available to all.

:

The following posters focus on readying clinical trial sites for the influx of engineered cell therapies in development and the use of AI and social media for clinical trial recruitment, leveraging findings from the Lupus Clinical Investigators Network (LuCIN), overseen by Lupus Therapeutics:

Abstract 0652 : Evolution and Readiness: Preparing for Cell Therapy in Lupus Trials, A LuCIN Network Evaluation

: Abstract 1915 : Innovative Clinical Trial Recruitment Approaches in Lupus Research: LuCIN Site Perspectives on Use of Social Media and Artificial Intelligence

In addition to the above, more than 30 presentations, posters, and discussions are currently supported by the Lupus Research Alliance or Lupus Therapeutics. Also, more than 45 abstracts involve LuCIN or previously funded Lupus Research Alliance investigators. The work presented showcases a pivotal shift in lupus research – leading to promising news on the horizon for patients as well as critical takeaways for providers and industry to take this work to the next level.

"We are at the peak of innovation in lupus," said Dr. Roberto Caricchio, Vice Chair of LuCIN and Chief of the Division of Rheumatology in the Department of Medicine, Director of the Lupus Center at UMass Chan Medical School. "From the continued promise of engineered cell therapies to a robust pipeline of potential new treatments and innovative approaches to diagnostics, this is a moment decades in the making. The next step is ensuring that these advances translate into real-world approaches and therapies that improve daily life for people living with lupus—slowing disease progression while minimizing side effects."

Collaboration in Action

The Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics will also convene leading researchers, clinicians, people living with lupus, and industry representatives at a community reception.

The event will spotlight progress in the field, clinical updates, and acknowledge standout researchers and clinicians making a difference in lupus innovation with inaugural research and medical awards, including the:

Lupus Research Alliance Research Visionary Award – Thomas O. Daniel, MD, formerly with ARCH Venture Partners, and Sir Marc Feldmann, AC, FRS, University of Oxford

Lupus Research Alliance Research Champion Award – Peter Schafer, PhD, formerly with BMS

Lupus Therapeutics Impact Award in Lupus Clinical Trials Investigation – Richard Furie, MD, Northwell

Excellence in Patient Engagement in Lupus Clinical Trials – Christine Peschken, MD, Health Sciences Centre, Shared Health Inc., University of Manitoba

"This is an auspicious time for lupus research across the translational science spectrum," Teodora Staeva, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of the Lupus Research Alliance, said. "The Lupus Research Alliance's bold, innovative, collaborative, and comprehensive approach to supporting and driving research efforts has facilitated the advances in the field and is accelerating the pace of progress to bring improved clinical outcomes for people living with lupus."

The Lupus Research Alliance will be on-site for the duration of the American College of Rheumatology's Convergence 2025 conference, from October 24-29, 2025, in Chicago. Follow along with the organization on social media for the latest updates onsite: X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Onsite Information

Lupus Research Alliance Booth: #2225

McCormick Center (2301 S Martin Luther King Dr, Chicago, IL 60616)

Poster Sessions:

Abstract 0377 : New efforts to incorporate patient-reported outcomes into clinical trials for lupus therapeutics (Sunday, October 26, 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM CT)

Abstract 0652 : Evolution and Readiness: Preparing for Cell Therapy in Lupus Trials, A LuCIN Network Evaluation (Sunday, October 26,10:30 AM - 12:30 PM CT)

Abstract 2561 : Patient-Centricity: The Keystone to Recruitment and Retention of Research Participants for the Lupus Landmark Study and the Success of the Lupus Nexus (Tuesday, October 28, 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM CT)

Abstract 1915 : Innovative Clinical Trial Recruitment Approaches in Lupus Research: LuCIN Site Perspectives on Use of Social Media and Artificial Intelligence (Tuesday, October 28, 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM CT)

About Lupus

Lupus is a chronic, complex autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide. In lupus, the immune system, meant to defend against infections, produces autoantibodies that mistake the body's own cells as foreign, causing other immune cells to attack organs such as the kidneys, brain, heart, lungs and skin, as well as blood and joints. Ninety percent of people with lupus are women, most often diagnosed between the ages of 15-45. Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian and Pacific Islander people are disproportionately affected by lupus.

About the Lupus Research Alliance

The Lupus Research Alliance is the largest non-governmental, non-profit funder of lupus research worldwide. The organization aims to transform treatment by funding the most innovative lupus research, fostering scientific talent, and driving discovery toward better diagnostics, improved treatments and, ultimately, a cure for lupus. Because the Lupus Research Alliance's Board of Directors funds all administrative and fundraising costs, 100% of all donations goes to support lupus research programs.

For more information or to donate to lupus research, visit the LRA at LupusResearch.org and on social media at: X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Lupus Therapeutics

Lupus Therapeutics, the clinical affiliate of the Lupus Research Alliance, aims to accelerate the development of curative treatments for all patients living with lupus. Lupus Therapeutics collaborates with premier research institutions, biopharmaceutical partners, and those living with lupus through the unprecedented Lupus Clinical Investigators Network (LuCIN) to drive rapid and meaningful progress in treatment development. The organization elevates the patient voice, engages community stakeholders, and strives for representation of the lupus community in the clinical research process with the most innovative and renowned experts throughout North America.

Visit LupusTherapeutics.org for more information.

