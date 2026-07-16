Luray Peanut Company and Texas Pete® Launch Bold New Texas Pete®-Flavored Boiled Peanuts

"We wanted to create a boiled peanut that honors Southern tradition while delivering the lively, approachable heat people love from Texas Pete®," said Lauren Flexon, CEO of Luray Peanut Company. "This collaboration lets us offer something new and exciting to boiled peanut lovers."

"We're excited to see Texas Pete® bring its unmistakable flavor to a classic Southern product," said Katie Chaffin, Director of Marketing for Garner Foods®, parent company of Texas Pete®. "Working with Luray Peanut Company, we've created a spicy, tangy boiled peanut that feels both familiar and refreshingly new."

The product will be offered to grocery chains, convenience stores, and independent retailers with multiple pack sizes to fit retail and foodservice needs. The first of which includes Piggly Wiggly Alabama, Parker's Convenience Stores, and Georgia Tomato. Distributor and retailer onboarding materials, sell sheets, and product specs are available upon request.

About Luray Peanut Company

Luray Peanut Company is a producer dedicated to crafting premium, Southern-style peanut products with an emphasis on quality, tradition, and innovation. The company blends small-batch care with scalable production to serve retail, foodservice, and specialty markets.

About Texas Pete®

Texas Pete® has been bringing bold flavor to tables for nearly 100 years. Known for its signature Original Hot Sauce and growing portfolio of sauces and condiments, Texas Pete® products are enjoyed by consumers and foodservice operators across the United States. Texas Pete® is proudly owned and operated by Garner Foods®, a fourth-generation, family company based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

SOURCE Luray Peanut Company