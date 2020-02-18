Lure Lock Giving Away Fishing Trip with Bass Pro Tour Angler Andy Morgan

ETTRICK, Wis., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've ever wanted to spend a day on the water learning fishing tips and tricks from a top professional bass angler, you're in luck. Lure Lock, makers of the revolutionary tackle box system featuring their patented Tak Logic gel technology is giving one lucky winner the opportunity to spend a day on the water with Bass Pro Tour/Major League Fishing angler and Lure Lock Pro Andy Morgan.

Andy Morgan 2019 Bass Pro Tour Win on Lake Chickamagua. PC: Bass Pro Tour

To register for this once in a lifetime trip simply upload or post a photo or video explaining why you want to spend a day on the water with Andy Morgan. Videos and photos can be uploaded to one or all the following locations; Lurelock.com, the Lure Lock Facebook page, or the Lure Lock Instagram account.

Website: https://try.lurelock.com/andymorgan/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lurelock/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lurelock/

The promotion will run through May 4th. No purchase is necessary to participate in the promotion.

The winner of this fishing trip will be headed to one of the most popular bass fishing destinations in the United States, Lake Chickamauga in Dayton, TN, where Morgan won a Bass Pro Tour event in 2019. For official rules and full details of the prize package, please visit lurelock.com.

"Without a doubt the Lure Lock boxes are the most innovative and helpful product on the market for anglers to organize and take control of their tackle," said Morgan. "When I won the Bass Pro Tour event on Chick last year, I needed to have all my tackle perfectly organized as I was fishing shallow water and didn't want to have my tackle jostling around cases, the TakLogic Technology kept everything secured and in place."

Lure Lock boxes are offered in three sizes LL1, LL2 and LL3, and are available with and without the Tak Logic Technology liners, along with the new Deep and Thin boxes. The innovative tackle boxes, along with the award-winning Lure Locker are available at Walmart, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Academy, Sportsman's Warehouse, Scheel's, Mill's Fleet Farm, Field & Stream, Tackle Warehouse, Tackle Direct, and many other fine retailers. Lure Lock is also sold at www.lurelock.com.

For more information about Lure Lock please visit http://www.lurelock.com, or contact Glenn Walker at 234402@email4pr.com with media or marketing requests.

About Lure Lock

Lure Lock is owned by Tak Logic, LLC and is located in Ettrick, Wisconsin. Lure Lock tackle boxes feature a Patent Pending technology – all made in the USA. For more information, call 608-525-3636.

Media Contact:

Glenn Walker

715.442.2078

234402@email4pr.com

SOURCE Lure Lock

Related Links

https://www.lurelock.com

