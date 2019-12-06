Lurie Children's Appoints Dr. Thomas Shanley as President and CEO

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago today announced its Board of Directors has elected Thomas Shanley, MD, as President and CEO, effective immediately. Dr. Shanley succeeds Patrick M. Magoon, who served in this role for 22 years and will support the transition as Emeritus CEO for one year.

Dr. Shanley previously served as Chair of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and President and Chief Research Officer of Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute at Lurie Children's. He recently led the relocation of the Manne Research Institute to the new state-of-the-art facility within blocks of the hospital, strengthening the connection between the hospital's earliest phase of laboratory research and its clinical work, promoting a closer partnership between Lurie Children's, Northwestern University and the Feinberg School of Medicine.

"Dr. Shanley is an experienced leader with a strong focus on attracting top physicians and scientists, advancing treatments for excellence in children's health and encouraging an innovative workplace culture," said Roxanne Martino, Chair of Lurie Children's Board of Directors. "Since arriving at Lurie Children's four years ago, he has demonstrated his commitment to excellence and collaboration."

"I am honored and excited to be leading this outstanding institution," said Dr. Shanley. "I am confident that together we will build on our solid foundation and unprecedented momentum to become the leading children's hospital in the country. Together, we will transform childhood health and well-being to create healthier futures for the children of Chicago and beyond."

About Thomas Shanley, MD

Dr. Shanley came to Lurie Children's from the University of Michigan Medical School where he served as Associate Dean for Clinical and Translational Research, Professor of Pediatrics and Communicable Diseases, and Director of the Michigan Institute for Clinical and Health Research.

As a clinician, Dr. Shanley specialized in the treatment of children with hypoxemic respiratory failure from lung disease and septic shock triggered by infection. The broad goals of his research spanned from basic science to translational and clinical work, to improve understanding of the molecular basis of inflammatory diseases that afflict these critically ill young patients.

After earning a medical degree from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, Dr. Shanley completed an internship and residency in pediatrics at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and a fellowship in pediatric critical care medicine at the University of Michigan.

Dr. Shanley has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications and has received multiple teaching awards. In 2013, he received the Distinguished Service Hazinski Award from the Society for Pediatric Research, a national organization for which he was Secretary and Treasurer from 2008 to 2014. He also served as a member of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Study Section from 2005-2009.

About Lurie Children's

Lurie Children's is ranked as one of the nation's top children's hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. The hospital serves as the pediatric training ground for Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Last year, Lurie Children's served more than 212,000 children from 49 states and 51 countries.

