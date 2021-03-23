Lurra Capital participates in $475 million funding round for Dataminr

BAAR, Switzerland, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lurra Capital AG, a Swiss-based private capital investment firm, has participated in a $475 million funding round for New York headquartered Dataminr, one of the world's leading AI companies.

Lurra Capital, an existing investor of Dataminr, joins other leading investors including Eldridge, Valor Equity Partners, MSD Capital, Reinvent Capital, ArrowMark Partners, IVP, Eden Global and investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Tactical Value in providing capital for Dataminr, whose AI platform detects the earliest signs of high-impact events and emerging risks from tracking publicly available data. Clients include Citi, Dyson, Shell and Vodafone.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Ted Bailey, Dataminr is now ranked by Forbes as the 5th most promising AI firm in the US, with more than 650 employees in seven offices globally. This funding round gives the company a post-money valuation of $4.1bn.

Tyron Birkmeir, the Founder and CEO of Lurra Capital AG, said:

'As one of the existing investors in Dataminr, we targeted data-centric investments and recognised the company's unique AI platform, powerful proprietary algorithms and data-driven advantage whilst being steered by an experienced and robust leadership team. It was first to market in providing a broad range of clients with real-time information on high-impact events and emerging risks ahead of all other information sources.

'We are extremely excited to participate in this latest and exclusive funding round, as the company forges ahead as the leader in the data discovery market. Dataminr is one of the most exciting and important firms of our time.'

Lurra Capital is an invitation-only private capital investment firm headquartered in Switzerland, overseeing $5 billion from a group of families and wealthy investors. It sources the most desirable and strategic investment opportunities globally via a highly effective and powerful network.

SOURCE Lurra Capital