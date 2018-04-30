LUS Fiber Smart City Challenge paves the way for Lafayette, La. to transform into a Smart City

LAFAYETTE, La., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After 24 hours of designing, collaborating and ideating towards better transportation and quality of life in Lafayette, over $10,000 in cash and prizes were awarded to 360 Fuel. Students, city and state leaders, along with members of the tech community and local transportation community groups, came together during the LUS Fiber Smart City Challenge civic hackathon to commence a new era of innovation, economic development and Smart City initiatives in Lafayette.

Civic hackathons are immersive, human-centered design sprints with focused efforts to solve some of the most complex social challenges.

"Creating this civic hackathon was an important step towards paving the way for Lafayette as a Smart City. We wanted to showcase and connect our local talent in order to unleash the potential of our city, and introduce technological innovators to our community. This step opens up the doors to innovation and economic development as Lafayette hacks its way into a smart future, with an accent," explained Mayor-President Joel Robideaux.

Over the 24-hour event, competing teams came up with solutions to the growing toll traffic and transportation are taking on Lafayette's quality of life. Projects such as these reiterate the importance of creating spaces that allow for multi-disciplinary collaboration in order to come up with the solutions that will create the biggest impact in an inclusive way.

"We are proud to present the Smart City Challenge, an innovative platform for technology partners to compete to conceptualize the next citizen centric solution for the city of Lafayette," shares Grant McLarnon, CEO of Adoxio. "As a leader in the smart city space, we encourage other cities to look to the city of Lafayette as an example of progressive thought leadership and city planning. By beginning with a connected community and infrastructure, the city has created an environment of citizen service only limited by creativity."

LUS Fiber, in collaboration with Adoxio Business Solutions & local community partners, reached their goal of highlighting and inclusively connecting regional and local talent into a space where, together, human-centered solutions were found.

About LUS Fiber

LUS Fiber is Lafayette's community-owned telecommunications system, providing video, Internet and phone service to residents and businesses over the city's only 100% fiber-optic network. With a fiber infrastructure prepared for the future, Lafayette is poised to develop new technological tools and applications that will help us work smarter, educate our students more effectively, deliver healthcare more efficiently and improve our overall quality of life.

About Adoxio

Adoxio specializes in Customer Relationship Management products and services based Microsoft Dynamics 365 that connect organizations to people. VeloCITY 365, Adoxio's premier product, provides efficient, streamlined, online solutions for Citizen Service request management, with out-of-the-box integration to common local government applications. Adoxio is a customer engagement leader, known around the globe in the Dynamics communities for its expertly-configured solutions.

