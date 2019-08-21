Luscious Cosmetics Donates More Than $100,000 Worth of Beauty Products to Charities in 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luscious Cosmetics, an indie beauty brand that creates clean, vegan, and skin-friendly makeup products, this week announced they have donated $100,000 worth of beauty products to charities: Beauty Bus , Family to Family and Project Beauty Share. The announcement comes ahead of a planned rebrand to True + Luscious in order to refine and focus the brand's positioning as a major contender in the global clean beauty category.

Face Contour Kit

Beauty Bus provides beauty services to enhance the quality of life for seriously ill individuals and their caregivers, helping them to feel good in the skin they're in despite the state of their health. Family to Family is a grassroots hunger and poverty release organization dedicated to providing food, personal hygiene, and everyday life products to American families in need today. Project Beauty Share collects personal hygiene, cosmetics and beauty products and distributes them through non-profit organizations who serve women and families overcoming abuse, addiction, homelessness and poverty.

"As an indie and female-led beauty brand, we have the freedom and motivation to support nonprofit organizations around the world that help women and families in various ways," said Mehrbano Sethi, Founder and CEO of Luscious Cosmetics. "The best way we know how is by bringing our beauty products to those who find themselves displaced, disadvantaged, or battling disease. Every year, we aim to donate a percentage of new, unused inventory to causes that are close to our hearts."

In 2018, Luscious Cosmetics donated $20,000 worth of products to the marginalized transgender community in the city of Lahore, Pakistan, where founder Sethi grew up.

"We want to thank our consumers who enable these donations by purchasing our products," said Sethi. "As someone who suffered from the worse aspects of PCOS my entire life, I believe there is true power in makeup to put a smile on someone's face. As our customer base grows, our capacity to give back as an organization grows as well."

Luscious Cosmetics carries everything from Super Moisture Lipstick and Makeup Setting Mist, to Glow Remix Palettes and Face Contour Kits.

About Luscious Cosmetics

Luscious Cosmetics is a female-led, indie beauty brand with a passionate team that loves to create glamorous, easy-to-use makeup and skincare products infused with skin-friendly, clean ingredients. Proudly indie and women-led with a range of award-winning beauty bestsellers, Luscious Cosmetics is based in Beverly Hills, California.

For more information, visit: https://www.iloveluscious.com/.

Media Contact:

Claire Ryan

Luscious Cosmetics

9350 Wilshire Blvd.

Suite 203

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

310-579-9482

220278@email4pr.com

SOURCE Luscious Cosmetics

Related Links

https://www.iloveluscious.com

