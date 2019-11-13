Luseta Beauty's Perfect Bonding Collection Encourages Everyone to Explore Self-Care Starting with Hair

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luseta Beauty is launching its Perfect Bonding Collection: a three step hair care treatment allowing users to achieve salon grade bonding treatments at home. Luseta is also encouraging women to rethink hair and self-care with a social media campaign featuring #BondedWithLuseta.

The Perfect Bonding Collection features a series of shampoo, conditioner, and restoring leave-in cream all formulated to help repair hair damage from heat or chemicals. "Bonding treatments at salons are becoming more popular now," stated Luseta Beauty representative, B.H. "But could take a lot of time and money. Salon treatments are also mostly unavailable to everyday customers, because they are hard to use without professional supervision. We created this line so everyone can have a hassle-free hair care routine at home that performs just as well as professional treatments."

Luseta Beauty encourages customers to share their hair care and self-care journey on social media with #BondedWithLuseta. B.H. explains the concept behind the campaign: "Our marketing team has found that women feel like they don't treat themselves well enough. It's not that they don't want to. They just don't have the tools to do so. With this collection, we hope to help people realize that they don't need to compromise quality in order to take care of their hair. We hope that thoughtful hair care regimes can be the first step to inspiring many on their mind and body care journey."

The Perfect Bonding Collection will be available for pre-order on Luseta Beauty's website on November 18th. For more information, please visit www.lusetabeauty.com.

About Perfect Bonding Collection

Luseta Perfect Bonding Restoring Collection is blended to provide superior protection and deep conditioning for processed and damaged hair. This three step routine helps improve hair texture and bring shine back to every hair strand. With long term use, users will see stronger and healthier hair.

About Luseta Beauty

Luseta Beauty was founded in Los Angeles, California in 2011 with the mission to deliver superior salon quality hair products and enjoyable brand experience at a reasonable price. Luseta Beauty is crafted with all natural ingredients, free of sulfates and parabens. A firm believer in social responsibilities, Luseta Beauty does not support animal testing and uses all biodegradable and recyclable materials in packaging.

Media Contact: Yuki Yu

(213)249-1250

marketing@lusetabeauty.com

SOURCE Luseta Beauty

