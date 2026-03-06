Lush Life Hospitality Group Introduces Bull Moose, A Private Members' Cocktail Lounge And Cultural Salon, In Oyster Bay

OYSTER BAY, N.Y., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lush Life Hospitality Group announces the opening of Bull Moose , a private members' cocktail lounge and cultural salon tucked away on Long Island's North Shore. Conceived as an intimate counterpart to the group's restaurant portfolio, Bull Moose offers a refined, discreet setting for cocktails, conversation, and late-night hospitality in a design-forward environment rooted in old-world club tradition.

Bull Moose is designed as a place to arrive without spectacle and linger without interruption. The 12-seat space blends classic club heritage with contemporary restraint, featuring layered interiors, low lighting, and thoughtfully composed rooms for conversation and quiet celebration. Hospitality is personal and precise, with an emphasis on discretion, comfort, and ease.

The beverage program centers on impeccably crafted cocktails alongside a curated selection of wines and spirits, supported by late-night fare served with quiet precision. Programming will include rotating cultural moments — from salon-style conversations to private tastings and member-led gatherings — designed to cultivate a sense of community without pretense.

Chef/partner Jesse Schenker offers caviar and refined, playful bites designed for the hand, not the table. Effortless, indulgent, and clean — nothing fussy, nothing messy, and nothing that distracts from the cocktail in your hand or the room around you. These offerings are designed to complement the cocktail program and extend the evening without shifting the tone of the room.

"Bull Moose is meant to feel like a private room you return to instinctively," said Claudia Taglich of Lush Life Hospitality Group. "It's a space for conversation, celebration, and escape — refined, relaxed, and intentionally under the radar."

Membership at Bull Moose is limited, with applications now available. The lounge is intended to complement Lush Life Hospitality Group's broader portfolio while standing on its own as a distinct, members-only destination on Long Island's North Shore.

About Bull Moose

Bull Moose is a private members' cocktail lounge and cultural salon offering impeccably crafted cocktails, curated wines and spirits, and late-night fare in an intimate, design-forward setting. Rooted in old-world club heritage and contemporary restraint, Bull Moose is a private room for conversation, celebration, and escape. Bull Moose can be found hidden behind Lush Life Group's grocer store, Provisions Market (108 South Street, Oyster Bay).

About Lush Life Hospitality Group

Lush Life Hospitality Group is a hospitality company focused on building design-forward restaurants and social spaces rooted in thoughtful hospitality and culinary excellence. The group's portfolio spans chef-driven dining, casual concepts, and private social spaces across Long Island.

