Lusha Announces Full Compliance with California Consumer Privacy Act

BOSTON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lusha , the B2B go-to-market intelligence platform, today announced that it has achieved full compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA). This certification demonstrates Lusha's dedication to ensuring customer privacy and commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data protection in the industry. Last month, Lusha achieved full compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) , a significant milestone in data privacy. Lusha is also the only sales intelligence solution accredited under ISO 27701 , the highest international privacy standard.

The CCPA is a state statute that is intended to enhance privacy rights and consumer protection for residents of California. It gives consumers specific rights and stricter control over the personal information that businesses collect about them, as well as how their private data is used. Much like GDPR in Europe, CCPA helps ensure that companies protect consumers' personal information from misuse.

The landmark law has underscored California's position as the US frontier in data privacy legislation. The recent California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) amendment to the CCPA expands its coverage to business contacts as well as B2B transactions.

"We are proud to announce that Lusha has achieved full compliance with the CCPA. This certification shows our strong commitment to data privacy and compliance," said Yoni Tserruya, Co-founder and CEO of Lusha. "Our teams have worked hard to keep consumer data safe while providing our customers with reliable and valuable intelligence for their business needs. By being CCPA compliant, Lusha gives our customers a competitive advantage, helping them build trust and maintain strong relationships with their own clients in a world where privacy is increasingly important."

As part of Lusha's compliance with this law, the company has undergone a third-party audit by TrustArc. Lusha's California data cleansing process will not only ensure that the company adheres to CCPA requirements but will also further help to ensure a high standard of data accuracy and relevancy.

About Lusha:

Lusha, a registered data broker in California in accordance with the California Data Registry Act, is a B2B go-to-market intelligence platform that empowers B2B go-to-market teams to identify, engage, and close qualified prospects thanks to accurate, fresh, and accessible data. Lusha recommends relevant prospects and organizations, eliminating cumbersome research and allowing teams to focus on communicating their value. Lusha's crowdsourcing approach ensures that sales and marketing teams from organizations of all sizes have access to accurate prospect data that allows them to reach the right people at the right time. Lusha was founded in 2016 by Assaf Eisenstein and Yoni Tserruya and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Lusha's user base has expanded to over 1 million users and 273,000 sales organizations, including Salesforce, Hubspot, Microsoft, Dropbox, and Uber. For more information, visit www.lusha.com .

