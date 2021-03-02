Lusha Opens First U.S. Office in Boston to Expand Global Growth

BOSTON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lusha , the crowdsourced data community for B2B salespeople, today announced the opening of its first US based office in Boston. The new location will serve as the North American arm of the business and will play a crucial role in Lusha's 2021 expansion plans. Boston native, Henry Spitzer, has been appointed Lusha's new Vice President of Sales, tasked with leading the Boston office where he will immediately build a globally-aligned sales team.

Henry Spitzer, Vice President of Sales at Lusha

As a thriving commercial hub, Boston is home to some of the largest B2B companies in the world and offers a wealth of human capital with talent hailing from the country's top universities, making it the perfect choice for Lusha's first U.S. office. The new office will enable Lusha to attract top sales leaders offering prospective employees room to grow within the organization and help expand Lusha's data community globally.

"We are thrilled to be opening our very first US-based office and to welcome Henry to the Lusha family." said Yoni Tserruya, Co-Founder & CEO of Lusha. "Henry has close to a decade of sales leadership experience and his strategic background, opening and scaling global sales offices all over the world will be crucial in helping Lusha meet our goal of growing Lusha into B2Bs largest data-sharing community. Our first US-based office will help us better serve the needs of our North American client-base and hire top sales talent."

Prior to joining Lusha, Spitzer served as Vice President of Sales and Account Management at CarGurus where, having risen through the ranks in numerous leadership roles as one of the company's first 20 employees, led a global sales team of over 100 representatives. In his time at the company, Spitzer was responsible for opening the company's first international office in Dublin, scaling out CarGurus' EMEA operations in the UK and Germany. Before entering into tech, Spitzer spent two seasons working in scouting and player development at the Boston Red Sox.

"I am very excited to be joining Lusha and heading up its U.S. office at this pivotal time in the company's growth and development," said Spitzer. "Having spent the majority of the past decade building globally-aligned sales teams, I am passionate about Lusha's mission and look forward to working to grow the company's sales community and make accurate data easily accessible to B2B sales professionals, and optimize their sales outreach."

Having recently raised $40 million in a Series A funding round , Lusha is on a mission to scale its already impressive growth internationally, and is aiming to recruit up to 20 new employees to its Boston office in the next few months in AE, BDR, SDR and CS roles.

Lusha's cloud-based platform enables sales professionals to share accurate contact and company information within the Lusha community, providing them with vital insights on the customers they target. Lusha's community has already expanded to over 540,000 sales professionals and 167,000 sales organizations.

About Lusha:

Lusha is a crowdsourced data community and sales intelligence platform which empowers B2B sales professionals to identify, engage and close qualified prospects thanks to accurate and accessible data. Lusha recommends relevant prospects and organizations, eliminating cumbersome research and allowing salespeople to focus on selling. Lusha's community approach ensures that salespeople from organizations of all sizes have access to accurate sales data. Lusha was founded in 2016 by Assaf Eisenstein and Yoni Tserruya and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Lusha's community has expanded to over 520,000 sales professionals and 167,000 sales organizations including Facebook, Google, Dropbox, and Uber. For more information, visit www.lusha.com .

Media Contacts:

Joseph Moses

Headline Media

[email protected]

+44 (0)730-834-9833

SOURCE Lusha

Related Links

http://www.lusha.com

