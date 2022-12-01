Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children Hosts Patients and Families for Annual "Toys and Joys" Holiday Celebration

Santa's Helpers to Include Actor Freddy Rodriguez, Disney Channel Cast Members & LA Galaxy Star Squad

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Who says Santa needs a sleigh & chimney in order to deliver presents when you've got the help of the LAPD SWAT team? On Wednesday, December 7th from 10am-1pm at 403 W Adams in downtown LA , Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children will host its annual "Toys and Joys" celebration to spread good tidings and holiday cheer to the approximate 25,000+ families they serve. Now in its 31st year, the event welcomes 1000 kids for a morning/afternoon of fun with interactive activities, giveaways, face painting, arts & crafts, beverages, snacks, toys as well as meet and greets with Disney Channel cast members and the LA Galaxy's Star Squad.

Santa Claus will arrive to the rooftop via helicopter alongside members of LAPD SWAT before repelling down the side of the building and heading to the area where he will meet with kids and take photos. DJ Amused will be playing merry musical tunes while author Jane West Bakerink signs copies of her popular children's book Piney, The Lonesome Pine while the Disney+ adaptation plays on a large screen. Santa's helpers – which include actor Freddy Rodriguez (Six Feet Under, Ugly Betty) – will be busy distributing presents which include toys, soccer balls, decorative reindeer antlers, books, blankets, etc.

"At LuskinOIC, we treasure ending the year by bringing joy to the community that is dearest to us: our patients and their families," explains Michael Sullivan, Vice President and Chief Philanthropy Officer at LuskinOIC. "More than 90% of our patients are underinsured, so we make sure their holistic care includes warmth, happy surprises, and community support. We thank all of our partners who ensure every child welcomes the holiday with a gift and a smile."

Participating event donors/partners include LAPD SWAT, LA Fire Department, Starlight Children's Foundation, Disney Junior Stars, Angel City Sports, Book Foundation, Educational Insights, LA Galaxy, Project Sunshine, author Jane West Bakerink and the following support groups: Charitable Children's Guild, La Canada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild, Las Amigas/Los Amigos, Las Madrecitas/Las Ninas.

"This is a very special time of the year, when many partners and community friends come together to bring joy to our young patients and their families," adds Dr. Anthony Scaduto, CEO of LuskinOIC. "We are grateful to all of our corporate sponsors and caring individuals who have donated presents and participated in an event that year after year makes a lasting impact in hundreds of children."

The overall mission of LuskinOIC is to treat every child that comes through the doors regardless of insurance status.

About Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children

The Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children was founded in 1911 as Los Angeles Orthopaedic Hospital and today is the largest pediatric orthopaedic facility on the West Coast focused solely on musculoskeletal conditions in children. In alliance with UCLA Health and with the support of the LuskinOIC Foundation, we advance pediatric orthopaedics worldwide through outstanding patient care, medical education and research. Our locations in downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Westwood and Calexico treat the full spectrum of pediatric orthopaedic disorders and injuries. For more information, visit us at ortho-institute.org.

