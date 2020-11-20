Lust For Life LLC, the Subsidiary of Renewable Energy & Power, Inc. Is Excited to Make the Following Announcement

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lust for Life LLC (the "Company"), the main subsidiary of Renewable Energy & Power, Inc. (OTC: RBNW), is excited to announce that the Lust for Life Footwear brand ("LFL") is focused on developing a much bigger casual and slippers program to hit stores nationwide for Christmas 2020 selling. In the past couple of years, footwear has earned itself as one of the most sought-after holiday gifts, thereby making it one of the top five preferences for the consumers. In addition, due to the pandemic, consumers are more at home and working from home, placing casual styles and slippers in high demand. According to the Globe Newswire, dated April 02, 2020, casual footwear will bring in healthy gains, adding significant momentum to global growth poised to reach over US$194.9 Billion by the year 2025.

Representing the developed world, casual and slippers footwear in the United States will maintain a 2.5% growth momentum (https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/04/02/2010600/0/en/Global-Footwear-Industry.html).

Excited to have begun shipping goods again to our main retailers, plus TJ Maxx and major retail discounters, LFL has signed with a fresh and dynamic marketing and branding agency, the GSA House (https://www.gsahouse.com) to keep the momentum and push social media with a more consistent message and lifestyle in order to create a higher level of consumer retention, more loyalty and consequently repeat sales.

Part of our strategy is also the expansion into the private brand sector, starting with outlets such as Bloomingdale's, Off Saks and Nordstrom Rack simultaneously.

LFL has also ventured into the accessories category, starting with a special edition of fashion facial masks that carry a significant message during the unprecedented spread of coronavirus across the globe. When wearing our LFL masks you are basically saying: "I take care of you / You take care of me", meaning: "You are safe when I wear the mask / I am safe when you wear yours". Coming in a pack of two, it empowers the consumer with the ability to share with a loved one, gift to a friend, donate to someone in need or just to be a handy spare. Gaining attention from retailers such as Macy's and Off-Broadway, both in store and on-line, LFL has already produced and shipped over 100,000 pieces. To maintain price, fast delivery and quality control, we have researched and contracted the most modern and technologically equipped factories in Mexico that fully participated in the new USMCA trade treaty.

The global fashion face mask market size was valued at USD 465.4 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7% from 2020 to 2027 poised to reach USD 2.38 billion by 2027 (https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fashion-face-mask-market).

At times of market disruption, thinking and doing things different will set our company apart from the competition. While the simple fact of selling shoes has not changed, the vehicles to create these opportunities have been altered.

About Renewable Energy & Power, Inc.:

Renewable Energy & Power, Inc. (OTC: RBNW) is the parent company to Lust for Life Group. RBNW is a holding company for apparel lines with both direct to consumer and wholesale sales to national retail chains. Previously, RBNW was focused on renewable energy projects, however in August 2019, with the acquisition of Blind Faith Concepts, Inc., which holds 100% of Lust for Life, LLC, RBNW's management determined to shift operations to focus on apparel. For more information on RBNW, visit www.lustforlifeshoes.com.

