Luster Premium White® Debuts Distinctive New Packaging And Products For 2018

The new Luster Premium White packaging is designed in cool sapphire, light blues and bright white with silver foil accents. It features a new sapphire blue Luster Premium White® logo and Satisfaction Guarantee callout. Silver foil banners displayed in the upper left carton corners allow customers to easily distinguish products that are new from those with a "new look."

All Luster whitening systems have clear windows making it easy for customers to see the contents of the package. Large, bold fonts highlight efficacy and safety, and clearly differentiate the teeth whitening benefits of each product. Simplified and easy-to-follow directions are also included in each package. The entire line of Luster Premium White tooth whitening products is sulfate-free, formulated to reduce tooth sensitivity, and carries the 2018 Women's Choice Award® for Teeth Whitening Systems and Toothpastes.

New Luster products debuting are:

Power White Pro Sonic Whitening System™ – This system includes an Advanced Sonic Toothbrush (the only peroxide-based whitening kit on the market to include a toothbrush), Power White Pro™ Toothpaste for deep and surface stain removal, AcceleRinse and Stain Lifting Serum to whiten teeth above and below the surface. MSRP: $24.99

Luster AM/PM™ Whitening Toothpaste System – The only AM/PM instant and deep whitening toothpaste system intended for daily use and designed around morning and nighttime dental hygiene needs. This system features a duo of fluoride toothpastes that work in tandem to provide whitening, cleansing, cavity protection, and then some. Luster AM is used in the morning for fresh breath, stain protection, and instant whitening. Luster PM is used at night to remove deep stains and strengthen enamel while you sleep. MSRP: $12.99

Power White Pro™ Toothpaste – A clinically proven deep stain removal toothpaste providing both professional-grade peroxide teeth whitening and daily care benefits.

MSRP: $6.99

Available at Walmart nationwide.

About Luster Premium White:

Founded in 2007, Luster Premium White® is a premium tooth whitening brand offering a full line of products to meet consumer needs. The brand continues to develop safe and effective whitening products formulated to be gentle on gums and minimize tooth sensitivity. Luster has received countless awards for its efforts, including the Women's Choice Award® for Teeth Whitening Kits and Toothpastes, Allure Beauty Breakthrough Award, Real Simple Best Whitening Toothpaste Award, and New You Beauty Award in the "Pearly Whites" category.

About French Transit :

French Transit, a Juggernaut Capital Partners portfolio company, is a vertically integrated global personal care corporation dedicated to consumer safety and health.

