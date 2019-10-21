Luster unveils Mosaic Sculptures, life-sized art installations created in real time from hashtagged social media photos

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luster , the company that invented Hashtag Printers, today announced the launch of Mosaic Sculptures – unique three-dimensional pieces of art created in real time as individual hashtagged pictures are posted on social media. The first Mosaic Sculpture represents NASA's upcoming Artemis missions, which will send the first woman and the next man to the Moon by 2024. Currently on display at the 2019 International Astronautical Congress in Washington, DC, the sculpture will feature thousands of photographs submitted by people around the world , symbolizing that everyone is part of the Artemis Generation.

Mosaic Sculptures are uniquely designed, high-quality 3D installations comprised of user-submitted social media photos. Participants simply post their pictures on Instagram and Twitter using a designated hashtag, and Luster's technology color-matches the image and identifies a specific location on the sculpture for placement. An on-site Luster operator prints the photograph, and event guests apply the images to the structure by hand. The result is a life-sized sculpture comprised of thousands of individual pictures that represent a brand or theme.

"We're thrilled to create the very first Mosaic Sculpture for NASA, an organization that inspires us to push boundaries and reimagine what's possible," said Michael Lipton, co-founder and CEO of Luster. "Our sculptures are unique, high-quality installations that serve as a physical representation of user-created images. The beauty of this artwork is that it takes shape in real time, evolving as each image is being posted. It demonstrates how individual contributions can form a collective masterpiece."

The Mosaic Sculpture created for NASA is fifteen feet in length and depicts the Artemis logo. Over three thousand user-generated photos will be placed on the sculpture throughout the week, symbolizing that everyone is part of the Artemis Generation. IAC attendees and users around the world can submit images by posting to their public Instagram or Twitter account using the hashtag #NASAExhibit.

Mosaic Sculptures are an evolution of Luster's Hashtag Mosaics, which are created from individual hashtagged photos displayed on a billboard-sized canvas. To date, thousands of brands including Coca-Cola, Deloitte, Facebook, IBM, Salesforce and Walmart have used Luster's high-tech interactive solutions to engage attendees and enhance the event experience. In 2018, Luster events generated more than 2.5 billion impressions across social media channels.

About Luster

Luster, the company that invented Hashtag Printing, provides brands with live, interactive installations of user-generated images through its signature Mosaic Sculptures, Hashtag Mosaics and Live Feed. Thousands of brands including Adobe, EY, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon and Volkswagen have used Luster's high-tech experiential solutions to engage event attendees through stunning visual displays. Since its founding, Luster has generated five billion impressions across social media channels and printed millions of user-generated photos at events worldwide.

SOURCE Luster